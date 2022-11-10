Read full article on original website
Related
Every Texas Food Challenge Where the Meal is Free When You Win
I am sure I am going to miss one or two, but here is what I found in doing some research today. So everyone knows I love a good food challenge. Above are the ones I have attempted in our area in a lovely playlist for you to watch. You have many different levels of food challenges. I always say the hardest ones are when they give you the meal for free. You know damn well the restaurant doesn't want to give out free food to everyone every day. So if you have the stomach, here is where you can eat free in Texas if you finish the meal.
The Best Dog in Texas Today is Koda, Who Opened the Door for Locked Out Fireman
Imagine locking yourself outside, but don't worry. You have the bestest girl in the world ready to let you in. I am always willing to fight that dogs are better than cats. Show me a cat that would do what this dog did over in Georgetown, Texas. It looks like the local fire station had one of their workers accidentally lock themselves outside. No need to call someone to come let you in. Koda is smart and can open the door for you.
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
The Dallas Cowboys Lost Because I Failed the 88 Club Chipotle Challenge
Guys, I let the team down yesterday and failed a food challenge. This L is on me 100%. I want to say, I don't think Chipotle wants this to be an official food challenge. I don't think you're meant to eat all of this in one sitting, but I attempted to before the Dallas Cowboys game yesterday. In case you were unaware, Chipotle has an 88 Club menu.
92.9 NIN
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0