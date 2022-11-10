Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:42 p.m. EST
DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Taylor Swift has won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins including for best artist, best video, and best longform video. Currently topping the charts with “Anti-Hero” from her record-breaking new album “Midnights,” Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
AP Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 5-11, 2022
From the beauty of a full moon rising behind Acropolis hill and the ancient Partheon Temple, in Athens, Greece, to the grief of Palestinian Ali Ayaseh as he takes the last look at his son Rafat Ayaseh, 29, who was fatally shot by Israeli security forces, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Sanur, near Jenin, to climate activists and others protesting against Germany’s Olaf Scholz’s climate policy at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
California wins leave GOP poised to seize US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a district that was specifically drawn to give Asian Americans, who comprise the largest group in the district, a stronger voice on Capitol Hill. It includes the nation’s largest Vietnamese community. East of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Ken Calvert notched a win over Democrat Will Rollins. With 80% of the votes tallied, Calvert, the longest serving Republican in the California congressional delegation, established a nearly 5,500-vote edge in the contest. Ten races in the state remained undecided as vote-counting continued, though only a handful were seen as tight enough to break either way.
Midterm elections - live: Republicans one seat away from retaking House with slim majority
Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will retain control of the Senate, securing 50 seats with a runoff in Georgia next month that could give President Joe Biden’s party an additional seat.And while the GOP is projected to take the House, it will do so with a very slim majority that could make things difficult for...
Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats.Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election, had written to Ms Cheney last month sarcastically thanking her for running a TV advert against her, which Ms Lake claimed had actually galvanised support.“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics,” Ms Lake had said.Seventeen days later, as NBC News, CNN and The Associated Press declared victory for Ms Lake’s...
Democrat Kevin Mullin wins election to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District
Democrat Kevin Mullin wins election to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Kevin Mullin wins election to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District.
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 3rd Congressional District
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 3rd Congressional District.
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada.
Republican Juan Ciscomani wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District
Republican Juan Ciscomani wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Juan Ciscomani wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District.
Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority
Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority.
Supreme Court rejects another bump stock ban case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear a lawsuit involving a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns. The justices’ decision not to hear the case leaves in place a lower court decision...
Chinese government: Xi tells Biden 'Taiwan question' is 'first red line that must not be crossed' in US-China relations
Chinese government: Xi tells Biden 'Taiwan question' is 'first red line that must not be crossed' in US-China relations

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Chinese government: Xi tells Biden 'Taiwan question' is 'first red line that must not be crossed' in US-China relations.
Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions
Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions.
White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine
White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine.
Cambodian PM Hun Sen tests positive for COVID-19 at G-20, days after hosting world leaders at summit in Phnom Penh
Cambodian PM Hun Sen tests positive for COVID-19 at G-20, days after hosting world leaders at summit in Phnom Penh

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Cambodian PM Hun Sen tests positive for COVID-19 at G-20, days after hosting world leaders at summit in Phnom Penh.
Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes
Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes.
Indonesia officials: Russia FM left hospital after 'checkup'
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island, Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized. Russia's top diplomat arrived on the resort island the...
White House: Biden objected to China's 'coercive' actions against Taiwan, raised human rights concerns with Xi
White House: Biden objected to China's 'coercive' actions against Taiwan, raised human rights concerns with Xi

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — White House: Biden objected to China's 'coercive' actions against Taiwan, raised human rights concerns with Xi.
Biden reiterates support for US 'One China' policy, doesn't see 'imminent attempt' from Beijing to invade Taiwan
Biden reiterates support for US 'One China' policy, doesn't see 'imminent attempt' from Beijing to invade Taiwan

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden reiterates support for US 'One China' policy, doesn't see 'imminent attempt' from Beijing to invade Taiwan.
