Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Some Restaurants Are Offering Veterans and Military Members Free Meals on Veterans Day
Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and as the country recognizes its retired and active military members, some restaurants are offering free meals to honor their service. These offers all require proof of military service:. Free meal at Applebee's. Applebee's will be offering a free entree to all veterans...
Veteran’s Day Food Deal: McDonald’s Offering Free Breakfast to Veterans & Active Military Members
This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members as a small token of appreciation for their service to our country. All current and former military members can receive a free meal during breakfast hours on November 11. The offer is one Free Breakfast Combo, including a Hash Brown and Any Size Soft Drink, Tea, or Premium Roast Coffee.
TODAY.com
These 90 restaurants are honoring veterans with free food and discounts on Veterans Day
Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and it’s an opportunity to honor all the people who have given so much for their country. While we’ll never be able to fully thank America’s heroes for the sacrifices they've made, restaurant chains across the nation are honoring veterans with all sorts of free meals and goodies.
iheart.com
Here's A List Of Deals & Freebies For Veterans This Veterans Day
It's a SMALL token, a small way to say THANK YOU FOR SERVING to so many Veterans in honor of Veterans Day this Friday, Nov. 11th. So PLEASE spread the word and make sure EVERY Veteran you know, sees this list and takes advantage of the love! Thanks to Offers.com check out some 50+ opportunities for veterans and their families to celebrate - including free meals, food deals, entertainment and travel discounts, retail reductions, and more.
Free Thanksgiving turkey? Here’s how you can get a coupon for one
ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking for you to qualify for a free Thanksgiving turkey from BJ’s Wholesale Club. The grocer is offering customers who spend $150 in one transaction either in-store or online between now and Nov. 10, a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen.
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week
A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks
November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
thebrag.com
Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’
McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
McDonald's Christmas Menu Includes Return of Old Favorite, plus Two New Limited-edition Festive Drinks This Week
This week, McDonald's is adding two new Christmas items to its menu, including the return of an old favorite. The cobwebs and pumpkins from Halloween remain, the fast-food chain is already preparing for the holiday season.
Thrillist
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free & Cheap Food for the Entire Month of November
With Thanksgiving approaching, it's time to start expanding your stomach. You don't want to stifle your eating potential for the big turkey day feast, do you? Wendy's can help. The square patty slinger has cheap and free food for the entire month of November, the Fast Food Post reports. We're...
Allrecipes.com
The Best Costco Deals Under $10 in November
The holidays are here and every dollar counts during this busy, expensive season! Our go-to store for bulk buys, high-quality booze, and (arguably) the best rotisserie chicken in the biz, Costco, is a one-stop shop at the holidays. Lucky for us, Costco is rolling out deals and discounts on everything you need for you holiday table and beyond. Here are the best deals you can't miss this month at Costco.
Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available
Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.
kfrxfm.com
Want a FREE Subway Sub
Tasty panini sandwich stuffed with ham and vegetables on wooden background with blank space on left side,selective focus. Subway Giving Away Subs To Travelers Subway is giving away ten thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers stuck in the middle seat. The promo is in celebration of National Sandwich Day on November 3. To take advantage of the offer, simply visit SubwaySandwichSeat.com and upload a photo of yourself flying in the middle seat on Thursday, for a chance to win an electronic gift card. The submission site is open from 12:00 a.m. ET on November 3, to 11:59 p.m. ET on November 4. What was your worst flight ever? What happened?
Costco Is Selling Gigantic Grazing Boards That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving (& Under $20!)
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It can be hard to plan out a big Thanksgiving dinner, let alone try to think of what to make as appetizers and snacks throughout the day while everyone is waiting for the turkey to cook. So this year, why not hop aboard the grazing board express, and let this culinary trend do the work for you? Yes, it takes a little time to arrange everything on a grazing board so it looks nice, but head to Trader Joe’s or...
Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving Menu Is Officially Back
Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, and for many this comes with no small amount of stress. The elaborate meal generally takes hours — even days — for a person to prep, cook, and serve. Then, there's the financial commitment. A turkey alone is likely to cost far more than usual, thanks to the fact that turkey production was lowered in 2019 because people weren't buying the fowl as much, per The New York Times, and then the pandemic further reduced production. Plus, widespread avian flu has hit 44.6 million chickens and turkeys in the U.S. alone this year, and historic inflation levels have driven prices up even more, says USA Today. In fact, turkey prices were a whopping 17% higher in September of 2022 than they were the year before!
WNYT
Special Veterans Day Deals
While we will never be able to fully thank veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made, restaurant chains are honoring veterans with free meals and goodies. Here’s a list of some from Military.com. Take note that many of deals require some sort of proof of military service. 7-Eleven —...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Dunkin' Offering Free Donuts to Vets on Veterans Day
Veterans can treat themselves to a free donut Friday courtesy of Dunkin'. This is a way to say thank you to veterans and active-duty military for all they have done for our country. Vets can choose one donut of their choice at participating restaurants in the Southern Tier. The offer...
Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022
If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
WMTW
Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist
Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
Comments / 0