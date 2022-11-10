A report I heard showed that 87 percent of the people that voted blue during mid terms was 18-30 .Joe Biden was asked yesterday how to calm parents fear about politics in our schools the answer he gave made me sick he suggested that kids will soon be forced to start school at the age of 3 ,so yes TN must follow through w this law to prevent our kids from being groomed.The lefts devil driven administration will soon have complete mind control of our children if they get our kids at this young age before the child has a bond to family but the parents have a strong bond to our kids it will be another wedge between family values and nothing good can come of this.So yes since the drag shows couldn't stay in adult night clubs and was allowed access to our school system they must be stopped
