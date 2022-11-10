Read full article on original website
China consumer, factory activity down as virus controls rise
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese consumer spending contracted in October and factory activity weakened as anti-virus controls following a rise in infections weighed on the economy. Retail sales sank 0.5% compared with a year ago, down from September’s 2.5% expansion, as millions of people were confined to their...
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
Canada on Monday announced an additional $375.7 million in military assistance for Ukraine and sanctions targeting nearly two dozen Russians, prompting the Kremlin to blacklist 100 Canadians in retaliation.
