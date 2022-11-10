Read full article on original website
Mopar Joe
3d ago
Of course the dems created this to only go in effect after the election. Why Illinois voters can't see through them is beyond me. Shameful
Larking
4d ago
After a lot of people are killed then they are going to change it .
Illinois Sheriffs Association expects no changes to the SAFE T Act as lawmakers return
(The Center Square) – As lawmakers return to Springfield for Tuesday's fall veto session, many expect the SAFE T Act to be an important part of the discussion. One law enforcement group, however, says it could take some time. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T, Act,...
ALEC weighs in on Illinois' 'workers' rights' amendment
(The Center Square) – The outcome of Amendment One in Illinois is going to be close, but a nonpartisan organization is waving a red flag on the possible repercussions if it passes. Amendment One would amend the Illinois Constitution to add the right to collective bargaining for employees to negotiate such things as wages, hours, and working conditions. The union-backed amendment found 58.1% approval in Tuesday's election, short of the...
NBC Chicago
With Nearly All Vote Totals Reported, Here's Where Amendment 1 Stands
With nearly all precincts currently reporting vote totals for the Workers' Rights Amendment, also known as Amendment 1, it appears a final determination on whether or not the measure passed could be near. Amendment 1, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize...
Illinois' election the most contested in two decades
(The Center Square) – The Illinois general midterm election wrapped up last week and included more voters than any gubernatorial election since 1998. With 3.8 million Illinoisans voting in 79 competitive Illinois House elections, the state's 2022 general election was the most contested in the past two decades. Races included Congressional seats, Illinois House and Senate races, and a constitutional amendment. Bryce Hill of the Illinois Policy Institute explained why...
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
Illinois quick hits: New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath; $1 billion in rental assistance paid
New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath. There is a new chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. Justice Mary Jane Theis was sworn in Monday. Out of the past 122 chief justices in Illinois history, Theis is only the fourth female chief justice. Two new judges were voted...
Paxton investigating Zuckerberg-funded nonprofit for alleged partisan electioneering efforts in 2020
(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation his office launched to determine whether it “solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.” CTCL, a self-described non-partisan nonprofit organization, according to the bios posted on its own website and other records, “is...
Court cites harm to Missouri in stopping Biden's student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) – A federal appeals court on Monday granted a nationwide temporary injunction stopping the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis halted President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt. The next step in litigation could be an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing
(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
Supreme Court to hear arguments in immigration case brought by Texas, Louisiana
(The Center Square) – Oral arguments are scheduled to be heard before the U.S. Supreme this month in a case brought by Texas and Louisiana over the Department of Homeland Security altering policy to prohibit certain violent criminal foreign nationals from being detained and deported and instead releasing them into the U.S. Ahead of oral arguments, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a brief with the court arguing, “Congress did not set agencies free to disregard legislative direction in...
Illinois state lawmakers share expectations for SAFE-T Act in fall veto session
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are set to return to Springfield for the fall veto session Tuesday. Members from both parties shared their expectations regarding potential changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot blocks Chicago City Council from considering referendum on doubling real estate tax
Lightfoot blocks Chicago City Council from considering referendum on doubling real estate tax. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is preventing the Chicago City Council from considering a potential referendum question that residents would vote on in February, asking whether the city should double its tax on property sales where the price tag is over $1 million.
Kentucky judge upholds GOP drawn state House, congressional districts
(The Center Square) – Just days after Republican state lawmakers added on to their majorities in the Kentucky General Assembly, a Franklin County judge gave them another win as he ruled the districts they drew for the state House and U.S. congressional districts were valid. Earlier this year, the Kentucky Democratic Party filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the districts, accusing Republicans of gerrymandering. While Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Illinois elects Democrat Eric Sorensen to US House seat
CHICAGO — A battleground race between newbies aiming to fill retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos’ seat in Illinois’ 17th district tipped in Democrat Eric Sorensen’s favor, representing a key win for the party as it tries to maintain control of Congress. Sorenson, a meteorologist from Rockford,...
Virginia congressional elections trend Republican for second straight cycle
(The Center Square) – Virginia’s congressional elections trended further toward Republicans for the second straight congressional cycle, but Democrats still continue to outperform the GOP at the statewide level in these races. With more than 98% of the vote tallied as of Monday, Republicans secured 48.7% of the total votes in Congressional races in 2022, which is nearly 1.5% higher than it was in 2020 and about 6.2% higher than it was in 2018. Although Republicans did not flip any seats in 2020, they were...
Illinois Democrats maintain control of all levers of state government
As votes continued to be tallied Wednesday, returns showed Illinois Democrats would hold every statewide elected office and maintain supermajorities in the General Assembly while extending their majority on the Illinois Supreme Court. After a fiery election night speech in which Gov. JB Pritzker excoriated the Republican Party as “unwilling...
marijuanamoment.net
Local Illinois Lawmaker Pushes For Psychedelics Decriminalization With New Bill
An Evanston, Illinois lawmaker is sponsoring a new proposal to make the Chicago suburb the next U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics. Councilmember Devon Reid’s proposal would make possessing, cultivating and delivering entheogenic substances like psilocybin punishable by a $100 fine without the threat of jail time. That fine could be waived for people who complete a drug treatment program or “reasonable public service work.”
Legislative committee examines death of motorist pulled over by Louisiana State Police
(The Center Square) — A special legislative committee investigating the death of motorist Ronald Greene in 2019 heard testimony from Louisiana State Police Capt. Lamar Davis and the victim's mother on Monday after Gov. John Bel Edwards declined to participate. Edwards' executive counsel Tina Vanichchagorn cited short notice and...
Rhode Island voters authorize $400B in state borrowing
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island will borrow $400 million to help refurbish a state-run university campus, replenish a school building, and fund environmental projects after voters on Tuesday approved three ballot questions authorizing the spending. Question 1, which was approved by 58% of the vote, calls for issuing $100 million in bonds for the University of Rhode Island Narragansett Bay Campus’ education and research needs. The University of Rhode...
SAFE-T Act Will Soon Take Effect, But Changes Could Come First. What to Expect
The SAFE-T Act is set to take effect in Illinois next year, but before it does, some changes could be made. Facing mounting criticism from a variety of groups and officials over provisions that will ban cash bail in the state beginning on Jan. 1, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted after his election that discussions will soon center on the law.
