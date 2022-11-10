ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Marine credited with starting the famous ‘Oorah’ saying

OREM, Utah — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. “It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate...
Moab Trail Ride honors Utah officers killed in the line of duty

MOAB, Utah — Weekends in Moab are usually full of people heading out to have some fun. This weekend was no different, except it included gunshots, bagpipes, and a special helicopter flyover. It was all part of a service to honor and remember Utah law enforcement officers killed in...
Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
