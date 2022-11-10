LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you can stop by the 49th Annual Craft Event. It’s presented by the Lawton Craft and Hobby Association. It starts on Friday from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. with over 200 craft booths, admission is free.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO