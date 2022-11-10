ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children’s United Fundraises for Disability Friendly Playground

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A plan to add playground equipment for disabled children at Elmer Thomas Park is a little bit closer to becoming a reality after a fundraiser Saturday. Children United invited the community to a an event that will make help the playground in Elmer Thomas park more accessible.
The 49th Annual Craft Event happening this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you can stop by the 49th Annual Craft Event. It’s presented by the Lawton Craft and Hobby Association. It starts on Friday from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. with over 200 craft booths, admission is free.
First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Snowfall rates as of late Sunday evening are trending upward. Highest amounts remain focused along I-40 (Washita, Beckham, Caddo & Grady) where a winter storm watch is now in place. Jackson & Stephens counties are now under a winter weather advisory. Altus, Lawton & Duncan will likely see 2-4″
