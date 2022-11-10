Read full article on original website
A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform left in his front yard.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform, he said he found in his front yard. Christopher Danforth said he was leaving for work when he noticed a black bag sitting against a tree in his yard. “And I thought wow...
Children’s United Fundraises for Disability Friendly Playground
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A plan to add playground equipment for disabled children at Elmer Thomas Park is a little bit closer to becoming a reality after a fundraiser Saturday. Children United invited the community to a an event that will make help the playground in Elmer Thomas park more accessible.
The 49th Annual Craft Event happening this weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you can stop by the 49th Annual Craft Event. It’s presented by the Lawton Craft and Hobby Association. It starts on Friday from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. with over 200 craft booths, admission is free.
First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Snowfall rates as of late Sunday evening are trending upward. Highest amounts remain focused along I-40 (Washita, Beckham, Caddo & Grady) where a winter storm watch is now in place. Jackson & Stephens counties are now under a winter weather advisory. Altus, Lawton & Duncan will likely see 2-4″
