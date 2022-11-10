Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in Arizona’s most populous county have aggressively batted down rumors and slanted and false claims as vote counting has come under intense scrutiny in the battleground state. The accusations have come in all types and at all hours from former President Trump and his supporters, Republican candidates and voters. Maricopa County’s leaders have had two years to hone their game, after they faced a similar barrage after the 2020 election lost by Trump. Republican board of supervisor Chairman Bill Gates says the county has learned to respond quickly and accurately. In the governor’s race, Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday defeated Republican Kari Lake, who has refused to say she would accept the race’s results.
abc17news.com
Tracking accumulating snow starting late tonight
TONIGHT: Light rain showers quickly turn over to snow showers after sunset as temperatures drop. Expect snow showers to continue overnight into early Tuesday morning. Accumulation between 1-3". Lows around 30. TOMORROW: Snow showers coming to an end early, but clouds and flurries stick around. Roads may be slick through...
abc17news.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 3:03AM CST until November 15 at 9:00AM CST by NWS St Louis MO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4. * WHERE…Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central and. * WHEN…From Midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous. conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Slow down...
abc17news.com
Fudd scores 32, No. 5 UConn beats third-ranked Texas 83-76
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams. Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0), who moved up one spot in the poll earlier in the day. UConn stayed unbeaten against Texas in 10 meetings. Sonya Morris, who arrived at Texas as a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points.
abc17news.com
Tracking more chilly conditions with snow on the horizon
TODAY: Another bitterly cold day with temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees. Winds quiet down but the wind chill will still dwell in the 30s all day. TOMORROW: Southerly flow returns to the region, boosting highs to the mid-40s. Clouds slowly fill in through the day ahead of low pressure.
Comments / 0