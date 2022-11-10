Read full article on original website
Lehigh Valley reports $23M net loss in 2022 as expenses rise, investments decline
Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network, which operates 13 hospitals and numerous other clinical care sites in Eastern Pennsylvania, reported a net loss of $23.6 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, amid higher labor costs and losses on investments. That figure compared with a net gain of $402 million in 2021.
Health system cash reserves plummet
Cash reserves, an important indicator of financial stability, are dropping for hospitals and health systems across the U.S. Both large and small health systems are affected by rising labor and supply costs while reimbursement remains low. St. Louis-based Ascension reported days cash on hand dropped from 336 at the end of the 2021 fiscal year to 259 as of June 30, 2022, the end of the fiscal year. The system also reported accounts receivable increased three days from 47.3 in 2021 to 50.3 in 2022 because commercial payers were slow, especially in large dollar claims.
CVS, Intermountain invest in $90M funding round for virtual care clinic
CVS Health Ventures and Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital arm of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, have joined a $90 million series E funding round for virtual care provider Maven Clinic. Maven Clinic, which provides 24/7 virtual care for families and women, will use the new funding to invest in...
Private equity's power in healthcare continues to grow, raising concerns: KHN report
Private equity groups have invested about $1 trillion into nearly 8,000 healthcare transactions in the past decade, and some experts are pushing for more scrutiny of its increasing influence on the industry amid concern it may be causing higher medical bills and diminished quality of care, a Nov. 14 Kaiser Health News report said.
Deloitte: Inflation could make consumers, healthcare system sicker
From 2001 to 2021, the cost of healthcare increased faster (3.3 percent) than the cost of all goods and services (2.2 percent). With U.S. inflation hitting its highest point in 40 years, consumers are making difficult choices about household expenses, including whether or not they can afford medical care, according to a survey conducted by Deloitte.
Like 'an old Western movie bar fight,' supply issues are relentless, devicemakers say
Medical device manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand as inflation-driven costs for raw materials shrink their profits, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 13. The issue is widespread, according to the Journal, with specialized plastics, metals and resins all in short supply. Stryker, a company that makes surgical equipment and joint-replacement parts, has slowed its production and hiked its prices as it searches for less expensive electronic components. Some semiconductors are hard to come by, meaning Abbott Laboratories can't meet demand for its blood-sugar monitoring devices in some markets.
Moderna's omicron booster is 15 times better than original shot, company says
Days after BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 surpassed BA.5 — the long-standing dominant COVID-19 subvariant — Moderna said its bivalent booster showed "robust neutralizing activity" against BQ.1.1 and had a 15.1-fold increase against BA.4 and BA.5. In a study of more than 500 adults, Moderna's BA.4/BA.5-targeted vaccine proved a "superior"...
Traumatic injury raises risk for medical debt, bankruptcy for insured patients
Commercially insured adults who sustain traumatic injuries are at increased risk of medical debt and bankruptcy, a study published in JAMA Health Forum found. The study, published Nov. 11, linked Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan claims to credit reports to determine financial outcomes for patients who were treated for a traumatic injury between 2019 and 2021.
Bankrupt clinic chain explores transferring operations
The board of trustees for the bankrupt Borrego Health is exploring options for transferring operations of its clinics to another federally qualified health center, the Desert Sun reported Nov. 10. The Borrego Springs, Calif.-based clinic chain will send notices to several federally qualified health centers to inform them of the...
Hacker gains access to NewYork-Presbyterian laptops through remote IT program
New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital said an unauthorized third party gained access to employee laptops, potentially exposing the data of about 12,000 patients. On Sept. 8, the medical center discovered suspicious activity on one of its servers, blocking possible attempts by an unauthorized user to download information, NewYork-Presbyterian said in the Nov. 11 notice.
Intermountain's supply center to expand by 2024
Intermountain Healthcare will expand its Supply Chain Center, which opened in 2012, to include an additional 38,000 square feet of warehouse space and 10,000 square feet of pharmacy space by 2024. The expansion will further streamline its medical supply and lower costs, the Salt Lake City-based health system said in...
Another pandemic surge: Demand for CMOs
From healthcare companies to government employers, the demand for chief medical officer roles has grown tremendously since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a Nov. 13 report from Yahoo News. The news outlet cited data from job posting site ZipRecruiter showing CMO job listings hit a...
$1B Hoag expansion will add 2 hospitals, up to 1,500 staff
Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag is spending $1 billion on a project that will add two specialty hospitals and expand its Sand Canyon Medical Center in Irvine, The Orange County Register reported Nov. 14. Once completed, the project will have added between 1,000 to 1,500 employees, many of whom have specialized...
Google Cloud, Epic partner; Hackensack first health system to migrate EHR
Google Cloud and Epic have reached an agreement to enable health systems to migrate their EHRs to the cloud, while Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health will be the first organization to do so. The partnership between the tech giant and leading EHR vendor will help facilitate health systems' digital transformation,...
New Renown CEO to staff: Short stints not his style
Brian Ehrling, MD, the new president and CEO of Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health, said he is excited to keep business local — both the health system's and his own. On Nov. 14, his first day in his new role, Dr. Ehrling shared his history and leadership style in a letter to the system's roughly 7,000 employees.
