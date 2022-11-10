ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Appaloosa sells stakes in Micron, Kohl's, Disney & Meta

CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos joins 'Fast Money' to discuss Appaloosa Management's David Tepper and his 13F filing. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Dan Nathan.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are coming off a strong week, thanks in large part to a cooler-than-expected inflation reading that prompted hopes of lighter rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 had its best week since June, while the Nasdaq had its best frame since March. Even with the Democrats holding the Senate (more on that below) there is still strong potential for the GOP to win the House and usher in gridlock in Washington, which would likely limit new regulations and tax increases. Still, Fed officials are cautioning that it could take a while for the central bank to bring inflation to heel. "Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Sunday. Read live market updates here.
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

Why investors have jumped off the Carvana bandwagon

Carvana's rapid growth during the coronavirus pandemic has since turned into a nightmare for investors amid rising interest rates, inflation and self-inflicted wounds. Shares of Carvana have fallen from an all-time high of nearly $377 per share to as little as $6.50 per share this week – a 98% decline.
CNBC

AMD catches two upgrades on Wall Street that may signal a bottom in the chip industry's slump

(AMD) is getting some love Monday in the form of upgrades from UBS and Baird, bolstering our recent decision to halt trimming any more of the chip designer's shares. AMD shares rose 3% to start the week, riding a winning streak since last Thursday's 14% jump in the broader market's surge that day. However, AMD, like many of its peers, has been decimated on Wall Street, losing 48% in 2022.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 6 cyclical ‘smokestack’ stocks may be worth owning

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of cyclical stocks that have "caught fire" recently, making them potential great additions to portfolios. "Sell the techs into any strength … because they're right in the middle of the Federal Reserve's blast zone. But as for the cyclical smokestack stocks? Many of them could be worth owning," he said.
CNBC

Here's why it may take a while for housing inflation to cool off

The consumer price index reading for October was cooler than expected, fueling hope that inflation may further ease in coming months. However, housing may dampen improvement due to a lag effect related to rent and home prices. Shelter is the biggest part of consumers' budgets and accounts for a third...
CNBC

China's October retail and industrial data miss expectations

Retail sales fell by 0.5% in October from a year ago — the first decline since May — and industrial production grew by 5%, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected retail sales would slow to 1% year-on-year growth in October,...
CNBC

iPhone supply disruptions in China weigh on Apple, but should be temporary headwind

's (AAPL) iPhone shipment forecast amid uncertainty over when production at a key assembly plant in China will fully resume, predicting revenue and earnings declines in the current quarter. But even with expected supply disruptions, the Club remains optimistic on Apple's ability to make up production shortages in light of Beijing's recent move to begin easing Covid-19 restrictions.
CNBC

S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower to snap two-day rally, Dow sheds 200 points

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stocks fell to start the week as investors took a pause from last week's big rally and digested a slew of corporate and economic news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500...

Comments / 0

Community Policy