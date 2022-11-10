ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Newsmaker: Annual Scott Hamilton & Friends event

Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department. Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program …. There’s been an uptick in people getting kicked...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Traffic calming experiment on I-24

A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Officer shot in foot during struggle with suspect, …. A Metro police officer is hurt after a shooting...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston dies

Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department. Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program …. There’s been an uptick in people getting kicked...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged in 2018 Antioch homicide

Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department. Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program …. There’s been an uptick in people getting kicked...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Thieves targeting vehicles during break-ins

Metro police are hoping to find the suspects involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in Hermitage. Metro police are hoping to find the suspects involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in Hermitage. Officer shot in foot during struggle with suspect, …. A Metro police officer is hurt after a shooting in Madison.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man shot in driveway of South Nashville home

Officer shot in foot during struggle with suspect, …. A Metro police officer is hurt after a shooting in Madison. University of Virginia shooting victim has Tennessee …. University of Virginia shooting victim has Tennessee ties. Police provide update after officer shot in foot. Police provide update after officer shot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sickness complicates substitute teacher shortage

As school systems struggle to find substitute teachers, the problem is only getting worse as widespread illness hits classrooms. As school systems struggle to find substitute teachers, the problem is only getting worse as widespread illness hits classrooms. Officer shot in foot during struggle with suspect, …. A Metro police...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Law enforcement instructor reacts to officer-involved shootings in Nashville

This weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department saw two officer-involved shootings in less than 24 hours. News 2's Nikki McGee spoke with a man who trains law enforcement for these very incidents. Law enforcement instructor reacts to officer-involved …. This weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department saw two officer-involved shootings...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth it?

To save or not to save cord blood. The answer is not so simple. For decades, doctors have put the precious resource to good use, most commonly, to treat patients needing a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth …. To...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison

A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked under crime scene tape and opened fire toward Metro police officers. Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved …. A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison

Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting …. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Officers fatally shoot knife-wielding suspect. Metro Police are investigating their second officer-involved shooting in under 24 hours. Memorial held for Clarksville boy who died of malnutrition. On...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Charges pending against 15-year-old driver after fatal crash in Ashland City

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a 15-year-old following a fatal crash that occurred in Ashland City late Friday night. Charges pending against 15-year-old driver after …. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a 15-year-old following a fatal crash that occurred in Ashland City...
ASHLAND CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy