This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
WKRN
Newsmaker: Annual Scott Hamilton & Friends event
Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department.
WKRN
Officials break ground on new pollinator habitat in Williamson County
COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a vision that most driving down Horton Highway can’t see. But Jeffrey Barrie has seen that vision for nearly two years. The empty field off that highway in College Grove will finally transform into a pollinator habitat. “I knew that this...
WKRN
Traffic calming experiment on I-24
A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24.
WKRN
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston dies
Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department.
WKRN
Man charged in 2018 Antioch homicide
Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department.
WKRN
Thieves targeting vehicles during break-ins
Metro police are hoping to find the suspects involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in Hermitage.
WKRN
Man shot in driveway of South Nashville home
University of Virginia shooting victim has Tennessee ties.
WKRN
Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states with 'high' flu activity
The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity.
WKRN
Cleanup efforts continued for several days following major crash in Arrington
Crews expect to remain on the scene of a crash site for the next several days following a major crash that occurred in Arrington.
WKRN
Sickness complicates substitute teacher shortage
As school systems struggle to find substitute teachers, the problem is only getting worse as widespread illness hits classrooms.
WKRN
Law enforcement instructor reacts to officer-involved shootings in Nashville
This weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department saw two officer-involved shootings in less than 24 hours. News 2's Nikki McGee spoke with a man who trains law enforcement for these very incidents.
WKRN
Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; animal tranquilizer drugs on the rise
There are two trends emerging from the latest suspected overdose death data from the Metro Public Health Department: a slight decrease in overdose deaths this year compared to the same period last year and an animal tranquilizer showing up in more Davidson County overdoses.
WKRN
Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth it?
To save or not to save cord blood. The answer is not so simple. For decades, doctors have put the precious resource to good use, most commonly, to treat patients needing a stem cell or bone marrow transplant.
WKRN
Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison
A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked under crime scene tape and opened fire toward Metro police officers.
WKRN
Bodycam video released in deadly shooting of knife-wielding man in West Nashville
A man was shot and killed late Saturday night after police say he came at officers with a knife following a brief confrontation.
WKRN
Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison
Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison.
WKRN
Charges pending against 15-year-old driver after fatal crash in Ashland City
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a 15-year-old following a fatal crash that occurred in Ashland City late Friday night.
