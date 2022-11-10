ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Climate bill boosts Biden’s credibility at COP27 as countries look to US to deliver

By Rachel Frazin
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QYgv_0j6XOrbR00

This year, President Biden heads to the United Nations climate summit with major legislation to tackle the issue he can trumpet.

The passage of the inflation Reduction Act gives Biden something concrete to point to, a sharp contrast to former President Trump’s climate denial.

But Biden is also coming to the climate conference in Egypt when much of the world’s attention is on energy security instead, and he may find some countries eager for the U.S. to keep up its status as a major fossil fuel producer — at least in the short term.

Biden will give a special COP27 address on American efforts to reduce emissions and help the vulnerable build resilience to climate change, a senior administration official told reporters this week.

He’s expected to tout the investments in the Inflation Reduction Act, which put nearly $370 billion towards energy and climate, largely through clean energy tax credits. He may also highlight the signing of a global climate treaty aimed at cutting pollutants used in refrigeration — though the U.S. was on track to already comply with its terms due to 2020 legislation signed by Trump.

Throughout his first two years in office, Biden has sought to restore the U.S.’s image on climate after Trump withdrew from the global Paris Agreement and falsely claimed that climate change was a “hoax.”

The passage of the climate bill will give him actual, concrete action to tout, with the legislation’s multi-year timelines guaranteeing some U.S. climate action at least in the medium term.

In 2021, the situation was different. While Biden said at COP26 he wanted to get the U.S. back on track, the prospects of significant climate legislation were very uncertain.

“Last year Biden was coming in new, with a lot of goodwill, but also a lot of understandable skepticism from the international community about whether he was going to be able to deliver on those promises,” said Aimee Barnes, CEO of climate consulting firm Hua Nani Partners.

“Now he’s able to go with the biggest climate funding package the U.S. has ever seen under his belt,” added Barnes, who has previously worked on climate issues with the governments of California, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. “I think he’s coming in in a much stronger position, at least from the perspective of mitigation.”

But Biden is still expected to garner some skepticism, especially around climate finance and the U.S.’s ability to uphold its commitments to other countries.

“On the international stage, I think there will be concerns about the ability of the Biden administration, despite its best efforts, to deliver on what it has pledged in terms of finance,” said Dan Lashof, director of the World Resources Institute, United States.

Government spending is usually done through the appropriations process. Such bills need 60 votes to evade a Senate filibuster. The disparate stances between Democrats and Republicans on climate action and financing has historically made this a hurdle.

The U.S. and other nations also have a bad track record on the subject. Wealthy countries have fallen short of their promise to deliver $100 billion annually by 2020 to help developing ones deal with climate change.

Meanwhile, the situation is playing out amid a geopolitical energy crisis. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to a natural gas crunch in Europe, leaving nations to turn to both additional renewable and fossil-based energy sources. Stateside, the U.S. has grappled with high prices of gasoline and other fuels.

Biden has called on oil producers to drill more in response. The U.S. has also maintained relatively large levels of natural gas exports throughout the year.

His administration has argued that it can and should see more production in the short term, while also setting up long-term investments in clean energy to take on the climate crisis.

Morgan Bazilian, a public policy professor at the Colorado School of Mines, said that despite the U.N. conference, for many countries, climate change is taking a back seat to energy security. Bazilian, who has previously served as a climate negotiator for the European Union, said this may bring new sympathy for the U.S. in its role as a major energy producer.

“I think the negative comments on the United States this time will not be so much… on us as the world’s largest oil and gas producer,” he said, adding that they may be instead “more focused on this issue of loss and damages as historical emitters of larger scale.”

He added that even on the issues of climate responsibility, there may be “some softening of rhetoric from official delegates” because of other priorities like energy or food security.

Lashof had a different perspective, saying that developing countries in particular see an unfairness in the developed world’s continued use of fossil fuels while they’re urged not to develop their own energy resources.

“All of these countries recognize, yes, fossil fuel production ultimately has to decline,” he said. “The problem we have is that everybody wants to be the producer of the last barrel of oil and the last therm of gas.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party […]
INDIANA STATE
KLST/KSAN

U.S., China agree to work together on climate, says White House

The U.S. and China will once again collaborate on issues including climate change, according to a White House readout of a meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping.  The readout said that Biden “underscored” that the countries need to work together to address global challenges including climate change.  “The two leaders agreed to empower key […]
KLST/KSAN

GOP Senate allies rally around McConnell

Republican senators are rallying around Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after a disappointing midterm election for the GOP. A push by a group of Senate conservatives to delay Wednesday’s leadership election is running out of steam, even though senators don’t yet know whether they will have 50 or 49 members of their conference until […]
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Michelle Obama stops short of endorsing Biden reelection bid

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Monday praised President Biden but stopped short of endorsing a 2024 reelection bid. Asked in a “20/20” interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts whether she hoped Biden would run again, Obama said, “You know, I — I will have to see.”  Obama, who is on a press tour promoting her […]
The Independent

Midterm elections - live: Republicans one seat away from retaking House with slim majority

Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will retain control of the Senate, securing 50 seats with a runoff in Georgia next month that could give President Joe Biden’s party an additional seat.And while the GOP is projected to take the House, it will do so with a very slim majority that could make things difficult for...
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

US to keep COVID public health emergency through January

The COVID-19 public health emergency will remain in effect until at least mid-January, after the Biden administration did not notify states and health providers of any plans to lift it. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) promised to give stakeholders 60 days’ notice if it intended to let the public health emergency expire. […]
KLST/KSAN

Five lessons from the midterm exit polls

The dust is beginning to settle from the 2022 midterm elections, with Democrats holding the Senate and control of the House soon to be decided for sure. As the results sink in, questions about what drove those results grow sharper. Some of the answers can be found in the exit polls. Here are five big […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats.Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election, had written to Ms Cheney last month sarcastically thanking her for running a TV advert against her, which Ms Lake claimed had actually galvanised support.“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics,” Ms Lake had said.Seventeen days later, as NBC News, CNN and The Associated Press declared victory for Ms Lake’s...
ARIZONA STATE
KLST/KSAN

DeSantis leads Trump in Club for Growth primary polls

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Trump in multiple Club for Growth Action polls ahead of a potential faceoff for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.  In an Iowa caucus-based survey, 48 percent of 508 respondents said they’ll support DeSantis as the party’s next White House nominee, compared to 37 percent who said they’ll support […]
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

J.D. Vance says GOP blaming Trump for midterms is ‘counterproductive’

Sen.-elect J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) says the Republican Party is hurting itself if its leaders continue to blame former President Trump for its performance in this year’s midterm elections. “Of course, no man is above criticism. But the quick turn from gobbling up credit to vomiting blame suggests there is very little analysis at work,” Vance […]
KLST/KSAN

House GOP to pick next leaders while inching toward majority

House Republicans grappling with the fallout from smaller-than-expected midterm election gains are scheduled to pick conference leaders on Tuesday, despite projections that haven’t officially determined if they will have control of the chamber. The elections will be a key step in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) quest to secure the Speakership as conservatives consider […]
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy