ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

1986 Challenger shuttle explosion wreckage found on ocean floor

By Marcia Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer via Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZsoc_0j6XOh1P00

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday.

“Of course, the emotions come back, right?” said Michael Ciannilli, a NASA manager who confirmed the remnant’s authenticity. When he saw the underwater video footage, “My heart skipped a beat, I must say, and it brought me right back to 1986 … and what we all went through as a nation.”

It’s one of the biggest pieces of Challenger found in the decades since the acciden t, according to Ciannilli, and the first remnant to be discovered since two fragments from the left wing washed ashore in 1996.

Divers for a TV documentary first spotted the piece in March while looking for wreckage of a World War II plane. NASA verified through video a few months ago that the piece was part of the shuttle that broke apart shortly after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TT2i_0j6XOh1P00
FILE – The space shuttle Challenger is destroyed shortly after lifting off from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 1986. All seven crew members died in the explosion, which was blamed on faulty o-rings in the shuttle’s booster rockets. (AP Photo/Bruce Weaver, File)

The underwater video provided “pretty clear and convincing evidence,” said Ciannilli.

The piece is more than 15 feet by 15 feet (4.5 meters by 4.5 meters); it’s likely bigger because part of it is covered with sand. Because there are square thermal tiles on the piece, it’s believed to be from the shuttle’s belly, Ciannilli said.

The fragment remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral as NASA determines the next step. It remains the property of the U.S. government. The families of all seven Challenger crew members have been notified.

“We want to make sure whatever we do, we do the right thing for the legacy of the crew,” Ciannilli said.

Roughly 118 tons (107 metric tons) of Challenger debris have been recovered since the accident. That represents about 47% of the entire vehicle, including parts of the two solid-fuel boosters and external fuel tank.

Most of the recovered wreckage remains buried in abandoned missile silos at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The exception is a left side shuttle panel on display at Kennedy Space Center’s visitor complex , alongside the charred cockpit window frame from shuttle Columbia, which broke apart over Texas during reentry in 2003, killing seven astronauts.

Far less has been recovered of Columbia — 42 tons (38 metric tons) representing 38% of the shuttle. The Columbia remains are stored in converted offices inside Kennedy’s massive hangar.

Launched on an exceptionally cold morning, Challenger was brought down by eroded O-ring seals in the right booster. Columbia ended up with a slashed left wing, the result of foam insulation breaking off the external fuel tank at liftoff. Mismanagement was also blamed..

A History Channel documentary detailing the latest Challenger discovery airs Nov. 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

State volleyball champions crowned on Saturday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school volleyball season wrapped up on Saturday. The state championships took place at the Rio Rancho Event Center, and the day was filled with plenty of excitement. Defending champion and top seed La Cueva put their undefeated record on the line against second ranked Las Cruces. The Bulldawgs were […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash causes closures on southbound I-25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A crash on I-25 Southbound at Isleta Blvd has caused all lanes to be closed, according to NMRoads. Drivers in the area should expect delays and are encouraged to seek an alternate route. No other information is available. KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

2020 Taos kidnapping suspect found guilty

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Brenton Rael, 47, has been found guilty of several charges in connection to a kidnapping in 2020. Rael and two other suspects, Leann Romero and Kevin Gonzales, were accused of kidnapping a woman from a home in Taos and taking her to a home in El Duende. Once there, they doused her […]
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Golden Apple Award winner Annie Syed

Recognizing an incredible educator here in New Mexico. Annie Syed is a Language Arts teacher at Desert Ridge Middle school and is the recent recipient of the Golden Apple Award. “What got me into teaching is that I come from a family of educators; I believe it’s just a calling...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

What is a flash drought? An earth scientist explains

Flash droughts started receiving more attention in the U.S. after notable events in 2012, 2016 and 2017 that reduced crop yields and increased wildfire risks. In 2012, areas in the Midwest that had had near-normal precipitation conditions through May fell into severe drought conditions in June and July, causing more than $30 billion in damages.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KRQE News 13

Venue change sought for Gallup parade suspect trial

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of driving an SUV through a parade in Gallup wants his trial moved to another county. Investigators say Jeff Irving’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when he drove through the International Ceremonial parade in August. Fifteen people, including two police officers, were injured. Monday, Irving’s […]
GALLUP, NM
KRQE News 13

Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been in the works for over a year – a plan to make the intersection of Ventura Street and Holly Avenue NE easier to navigate. Some drivers say the intersection has been causing them headaches. Now, the city hopes a partnership with Titan Development will alleviate some of the problems at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
GEORGIA STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy