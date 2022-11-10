ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

nbc16.com

Coos County Commissioner position 3 seat awaits next ballot count update

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The candidates for Coos County Commissioner position 3 continue to await the next ballot count update for the seat. On Monday, the results so far show Rod Taylor ahead of incumbent Melissa Cribbins by 160 votes. That was last updated on Thursday, November 10. Coos...
nbc16.com

Southern Coos Hospital in Bandon earns accreditation

BANDON, Ore. — Southern Coos Hospital gains DNV Accreditation. DNV is an international Medicare-approved healthcare accreditation organization focused on quality of care and safety. The three-year accreditation means the hospital meets or exceeds U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid safety standards. Southern Coos Hospital CEO Raymond Hino says the...
BANDON, OR
nbc16.com

Efforts underway in Oregon to restore veterans' legacies

SALEM, Ore. — When Donna Neufeld passed away in 2011, she’d been looking for her lost brother Ulysses Brown for 25 years. Her daughter, Linda Gillespie-Ripley, says she spoke of him frequently until the day she passed away, never knowing his remains had been collecting dust in a Roseburg, Oregon funeral home attic just a mere 150 miles from her home in Yreka, California.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Fire destroys two outbuildings, RV in Melrose

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Two small outbuildings and one RV were lost in an early-morning fire in Melrose, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said Sunday. Firefighters with DCFD2 were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. to a report of possibly two barns on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road in Melrose.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing brings commerce to Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County commissioners say local kart racing is bringing much needed commerce to local businesses such as hotels, campgrounds, restaurants, grocery stores and auto parts stores in the community, according to a press release from Douglas County government. The Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing (ROKR) winter indoor...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Roseburg shelter waives fees for cat adoption

A reminder if you are interested in adopting a cat. The ‘Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center’ in Roseburg is waiving the fee for cats through Saturday, November 12th. Because the shelter is so full and running out of room. Instead of a fee, they're accepting donations instead. Managers...
ROSEBURG, OR

