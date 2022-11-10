Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
nbc16.com
Coos County Commissioner position 3 seat awaits next ballot count update
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The candidates for Coos County Commissioner position 3 continue to await the next ballot count update for the seat. On Monday, the results so far show Rod Taylor ahead of incumbent Melissa Cribbins by 160 votes. That was last updated on Thursday, November 10. Coos...
nbc16.com
Southern Coos Hospital in Bandon earns accreditation
BANDON, Ore. — Southern Coos Hospital gains DNV Accreditation. DNV is an international Medicare-approved healthcare accreditation organization focused on quality of care and safety. The three-year accreditation means the hospital meets or exceeds U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid safety standards. Southern Coos Hospital CEO Raymond Hino says the...
nbc16.com
Efforts underway in Oregon to restore veterans' legacies
SALEM, Ore. — When Donna Neufeld passed away in 2011, she’d been looking for her lost brother Ulysses Brown for 25 years. Her daughter, Linda Gillespie-Ripley, says she spoke of him frequently until the day she passed away, never knowing his remains had been collecting dust in a Roseburg, Oregon funeral home attic just a mere 150 miles from her home in Yreka, California.
nbc16.com
Fire destroys two outbuildings, RV in Melrose
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Two small outbuildings and one RV were lost in an early-morning fire in Melrose, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said Sunday. Firefighters with DCFD2 were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. to a report of possibly two barns on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road in Melrose.
nbc16.com
Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing brings commerce to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County commissioners say local kart racing is bringing much needed commerce to local businesses such as hotels, campgrounds, restaurants, grocery stores and auto parts stores in the community, according to a press release from Douglas County government. The Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing (ROKR) winter indoor...
nbc16.com
Roseburg shelter waives fees for cat adoption
A reminder if you are interested in adopting a cat. The ‘Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center’ in Roseburg is waiving the fee for cats through Saturday, November 12th. Because the shelter is so full and running out of room. Instead of a fee, they're accepting donations instead. Managers...
