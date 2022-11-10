Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Police: Two suspects arrested for carjacking at gunpoint in Salem Friday night
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police arrested two suspects Friday, November 11, after a reported carjacking in Northeast Salem. Police say just before 10:00 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. The caller said they had been approached at rifle-point and ordered to exit their vehicle.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Avoid E. 16th and High Street area
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says to avoid the area of E. 16th and High Street. "Eugene Police is investigating an incident that occurred earlier," the department said just before 5 p.m. Monday. There is no ongoing threat to the public, EPD added.
nbc16.com
Two teenagers arrested for DUII after driving the wrong way on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police arrested two teenagers Sunday morning for driving the wrong way on Beltline. Officials say around 6:25 a.m., November 13th, EPD officers responded to reports of two cars driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Beltline at Northwest Expressway. The drivers were a...
nbc16.com
Salem Police, school district respond to Snapchat threats involving local schools
SALEM, Ore. — Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, several citizens reported receiving messages on Snapchat alleging threats to Parrish Middle School will take place on Monday, the Salem Police Department said. SPD responded and started investigating the various calls coming in. Around 7:20 p.m., a new message was reported to...
nbc16.com
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
nbc16.com
Police: Two in custody after vehicle nearly hits officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say their officers were nearly struck by a speeding and reckless driver near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard Saturday evening. Police say the driver eluded when the officer tried to stop him. Officers did not pursue but continued to watch from a distance in an effort to avoid pushing the driver into more reckless behavior.
nbc16.com
Power restored to 6,500 in Oakway, Willakenzie and Coburg Road area
EUGENE, Ore. - EWEB is reporting over 6,500 customers are without power in the Oakway, Willakenzie and Coburg Road areas. The outage began around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. EWEB says the cause of the outage was a transmission line that tripped, de-energizing the entire Oakway substation. EWEB also says no cause was found when crews patrolled the line, so no repairs are needed.
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Center to activate Monday night, Nov. 14
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will activate on Monday night, Nov 14, the organization said. It will also go on Standby for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Nov. 15 and 16. Shuttles will be available from behind First Christian Church (1166 Oak St, Eugene) from 6:30 p.m. to Midnight.
nbc16.com
Eugene gas falls 2.2 cents/g this week; modest weekly decline in majority of states
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.65/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 76.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.3 cents per gallon...
nbc16.com
For military members, vote-by-mail may be only option
PORTLAND, Ore. — There are many reasons a person chooses to vote-by-mail, but if you are in the military or a U.S. citizen living overseas, it may be your only option. "I am a special forces senior sergeant," said Chad Conley, an active military member since 2003. "While we are deployed, I've been in many locations. Each and every time, I mailed in that ballot. Each and every time, that ballot went in."
nbc16.com
4J Empower & Protect: Hate & Bias
The following is a public service of the 4J School District and NBC16. No place for hate. That's the stance coming out of the 4J School District. The district says it's got work to do, but it's making this a priority by hiring two directors of equity. Take a look at some of the new policies being implemented in the district and the community partners the district is working with to stop hate and bias.
nbc16.com
Pac-12 Football: Washington upsets Oregon in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Washington Huskies upset the Oregon Ducks 37-34 Saturday in Pac-12 football. Oregon came into the contest ranked No. 6, the Huskies at No. 24. Washington outscored Oregon 10-3 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Both teams are now 8-2 overall. For more on...
nbc16.com
Managing anger & stress are key when navigating political discussions this holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. — Never talking about religion and politics isn't necessarily off the table, according University of Oregon researcher Whitney Phillips. She actually encourages the communication only if common ground between two people can be found. Also, recognizing stress and anger at the table this Thanksgiving around family and...
nbc16.com
Oregon men upset by UC Irvine
EUGENE, Ore. — Just one day after Oregon head coach Dana Altman said he wasn't worried about the Ducks' shooting percentage, they shot 19% from the three-point line in a 69-56 loss to UC Irvine Friday at Matt Knight Arena. The 21st ranked Ducks are still missing a number...
nbc16.com
Ducks see College Football Playoff hopes slip in loss to Washington
EUGENE, Ore. — With a second loss on the season, Oregon football can pretty much kiss the College Football Playoff goodbye. The Ducks are ranked No. 12 in the latest AP college football poll. A 23-game home winning streak was snapped for Oregon Saturday in the final moments of...
nbc16.com
Oregon State rebounds with win over Cal
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After suffering a close loss to Washington last Friday, Oregon State returned to Reser Stadium for the first time since October 15 to beat the Cal Golden Bears 38-10 Saturday night. The Beavers set the tempo for the game in their opening possession. Jack Colletto, who...
nbc16.com
Sheldon, Thurston advance in football playoffs
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Irish football team reached the final four in the OSAA 6A playoffs after defeating Lake Oswego 42-7 in their quarterfinal matchup Friday at Dennis Ludwig Stadium in Eugene. The Irish scored a touchdown within the first two minutes of the game and never trailed...
nbc16.com
Ducks playoff hopes dashed by Washington loss
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon came into Saturday's matchup against rival Washington on an eight-game win streak and ranked sixth in the College Football Playoffs Ranking. That all changed after the Ducks fell to the Huskies, 37-34. Oregon got off to a slow start offensively, while their defense struggled to...
nbc16.com
Oregon State defense dominates Cal in Saturday's game
If there’s been one group that has impressed week after week it has got to be the Oregon State defense. In Saturday’s game against Cal the Beavers defense set the tone from the start with an interception that set the defense up for another great night at Reser Stadium.
nbc16.com
Oregon State men improve to 2-0 with win over Florida A&M
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State men's basketball team breezed past Florida A&M in their second game of the season 60-43 in Corvallis Friday. The Beavers dominated in the paint against the Rattlers, scoring 34 points in the paint compared to FAMU's 16. True freshman Jordan Pope continues to...
Comments / 0