The following is a public service of the 4J School District and NBC16. No place for hate. That's the stance coming out of the 4J School District. The district says it's got work to do, but it's making this a priority by hiring two directors of equity. Take a look at some of the new policies being implemented in the district and the community partners the district is working with to stop hate and bias.

EUGENE, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO