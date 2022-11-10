There’s nothing quite like homemade treats at the holidays and usually there are no shortage of visitors and events during the festive season that require some merry sweets to add to the table. While we love the seasonal store bought candies that line the grocery shelves starting directly after Halloween each year (looking at you, chocolate oranges!) there’s something really special about making your own candies for Christmas. In the old days this was a way to use up what you had on hand, but it often saved money over expensive candies wrapped in foil. Today candy isn’t expensive, but these 6 candies are unlike anything you can buy at the supermarket – which makes them extra special if you ask me.

7 DAYS AGO