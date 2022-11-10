ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yahoo!

The 5 best Amazon early Black Friday deals you can get this Saturday — save up to 50%

Need some retail therapy? Our team has scoured the mega-retailer's site to put together a handy rundown of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a popular Black+Decker space heater for just $25. How about fan-favorite Beats Studio Buds? Maybe a bestselling Keurig K-Mini, reduced by 50%? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?
KXAN

Upgrade your Thanksgiving plans and cut down on cooking time with one of the best turkey fryers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Turkey day is rapidly approaching in the U.S. and with it comes the dreaded task of piecing together a Thanksgiving feast. If it’s your turn to take charge of the centerpiece bird, you have some cooking options. One of the most common methods is to use a giant deep fryer pot. It’s so commonly used for turkeys on Thanksgiving that the sets are typically called turkey fryers. These sets come in all sizes with all kinds of extras, so make sure you get one that will fit your turkey.
Digital Trends

This Instant Pot is $50 at Walmart, and it’s flying off the shelves

If you haven’t noticed already, the Walmart Black Friday sale has already started. One of the hottest items is one of the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals we’ve ever seen. While the inventory lasts, you can score a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 multifunction pressure cooker for just $50, a $30 savings from the usual $80 price tag on this versatile kitchen countertop cooker.
LivingCheap

Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022

If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
HAWAII STATE
12tomatoes.com

Homemade Christmas Candies You Need to Try This Year

There’s nothing quite like homemade treats at the holidays and usually there are no shortage of visitors and events during the festive season that require some merry sweets to add to the table. While we love the seasonal store bought candies that line the grocery shelves starting directly after Halloween each year (looking at you, chocolate oranges!) there’s something really special about making your own candies for Christmas. In the old days this was a way to use up what you had on hand, but it often saved money over expensive candies wrapped in foil. Today candy isn’t expensive, but these 6 candies are unlike anything you can buy at the supermarket – which makes them extra special if you ask me.
AOL Corp

Perfect for Thanksgiving: Ina Garten's favorite Lodge cast iron pans are on sale at Amazon

Few chefs have as much of an impact as the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten. The award-winning culinary mastermind is famous for her deconstructed simple French dishes, with a focus on spending less time in the kitchen and more on entertaining and spending time with guests — which is what Thanksgiving is all about. We turn to Garten for her delicious-yet-simple recipes and cookware recommendations, so when we spotted her favorite cast-iron pan on sale at Amazon for Black Friday, we had to share the news ASAP.
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Mediterranean Squash Halves

Registered Dietician Amy Barrette stopped by “The Rhode Show” to make a healthy dish and chat about the Providence VA Hospital Healthy Teaching Kitchen. 2 delicata squash ( can also use acorn squash or butternut squash) extra virgin olive oil. salt. 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon divided. ½ teaspoon...
Citrus County Chronicle

How to avoid dry turkey this Thanksgiving

Turkey is the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinners. The National Turkey Federation estimates approximately 46 million turkeys are consumed on Thanksgiving each year, followed by 22 million turkeys at Christmastime. Turkey makes a pleasing picture on the dinner table. However, some people insist that turkey is their least favorite component of...
Yahoo!

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is almost here — here's sneak peek at the best deals

Black Friday is just around the corner, and if you're looking to save big on tech, you'll want to bookmark Best Buy Canada's Black Friday deals. While Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until Friday, Nov. 25, shoppers can start to take advantage of the retailer's famous Cyber Week deals as early as Nov. 17.
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's got markdowns of up to 45%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the left-hand column!)
Yahoo!

Don't miss the early Black Friday deal on this talking toy for your dog

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Does it ever seem like you’re constantly replacing your pup’s chew toys? Are your dogs somehow capable of demolishing every toy you give them? If so, you need to check out this interactive chew toy that talks to your dog, grabbing their attention and giving them an outlet for those chewing instincts. It’s also super durable and capable of withstanding chewing from even the toughest of canines.

