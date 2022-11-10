Science may say the building blocks of life are the cell, but I’m gonna agree to disagree. In my eyes, it's Legos. Those little plastic pieces perk me right up and get the noggin thinking. After a long day, I can crack open a Diet Coke, turn on a meditative episode of King of the Hill, and get down to business. It sure beats playing Wordle. So with that, I’m going to make a suggestion: Give Legos as a gift—to other adults.

3 DAYS AGO