Celebrate National Pickle Day With The Pickle Witch
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of National Pickle Day, The Three celebrated the day with the Pickle Witch Haley Richardson. Richardson says if it wasn’t for her going to the Punk Rock Flee Market in Downtown Bryan three years ago she wouldn’t be coined “The Pickle Witch” she is today.
Kids treated to Nutcracker Storytime with Ballet Brazos & Children’s Museum of the BV
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Children were in for a real treat Sunday afternoon as Ballet Brazos teamed up with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley and the Stella Hotel for Nutcracker Storytime. Ballet Brazos perform excerpts of the 11th Annual Nutcracker Ballet for families to help children cultivate an...
A&M’s new School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts to be featured at ‘Lights On!’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With everything from Christmas lights to hot chocolate to train rides, Downtown Bryan is pulling out all the stops to kick off the holiday season for their annual “Lights On!” event. Among the festivities will be a performance from Texas A&M University’s School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts.
Experience fresh foods in a new way with The Juice Juice Company
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Juice Juice Company in Bryan is proving there’s more than one way to take in fresh fruits and vegetables. Juice Juice is a Black-owned juice bar that specializes in fresh juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls and juice shots. The owners Christopher McClain and Jeffery Ward use locally-sourced organic ingredients and hope to amplify healthy living in Bryan and College Station, especially in the African American community.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Vanna
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Vanna is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Nov. 11. The shelter says Vanna is about four months old and believed to be a shepherd mix. Vanna is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped so she is ready to meet her forever family. Aggieland Humane Society...
BCS Chamber of Commerce hosts annual banquet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The BCS Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet Monday night at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in College Station. Every year the Chamber of Commerce reflects on the accomplishments of the prior year and honors some of the year’s outstanding volunteers. Some of the awards given out included Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Ambassador of the Year.
The Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree donations
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree is in full swing for the holiday season. On Thursday, Blue Baker held a celebration event to to mark the beginning of Angel Tree donations. The event featured a performance by the Texas Aggie Brass Choir and had a Christmas tree decorated with paper angels representing each child in the program.
Placing your order with Blue Baker is as easy as pie
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday, Blue Baker wants to help you check an item off of your to-do list. They’re offering pre-made Pecan, Chocolate Pecan, and Pumpkin pies at all of their Bryan and College Station locations. The pies are available for pick-up on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23.
4th Annual Barksgiving to benefit Urgent Animals of Hearne
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Ranch Harley-Davidson hosted the fourth annual Barksgiving to benefit Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas Saturday. The event featured a silent auction along with vendors and food trucks. Of course, some of the dogs and puppies being taken care of by the group were also in attendance.
Volunteers work to clean up historic Brazos Valley cemetery
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Canaan Cemetery has been in Bryan for many generations but the landscaping has not been kept up to date. Volunteers along with the Come And Take It chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, JustServe and Wreaths Across America came out Saturday morning to clear brush, pull weeds and beautify the cemetery.
Bush Library’s 25th anniversary celebration on Friday postponed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration that was scheduled to take place Friday, November 18, at the George Bush Library has been postponed. A reason for the change was not disclosed in a news release shared with media on Monday. “We thank you for the interest...
History comes alive at Museum of the American G.I.’s “History in Motion”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds came out Veterans Day weekend to the Museum of the American G.I’s History in Motion experience. Participants were able to take in the sights and sounds of American war history by getting up close and personal with the museum’s arsenal of vehicles and weapons once used to defend the freedoms of the United States of America.
Skating the night away in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Downtown Bryan was transformed into an outdoor skating rink Thursday night. The free family-friendly event was originally scheduled to be a part of last week’s First Friday event but was postponed due to severe weather. Residents skated the night away while listening to the latest tunes...
Stunning Sunday sunset signals soggy changes Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the next storm system approached Texas, weekend sunshine slowly gave way to increased cloud cover late Sunday. Mid-to-high-level clouds arrived just in time to put on a show as the weekend wrapped up. While these clouds were the beginnings of what will become an overcast, drippy, rainy, cold Monday -- they did not disappoint for Brazos Valley residents out and about in the 5 p.m. hour.
First freeze of the season for many across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Many were expecting to see the first light freeze of the season. Bryan / College Station remained above freezing Saturday night. Cities tend to stay slightly warmer than surrounding...
Turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a delicious breakfast hash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It happens every year. You’re left with tons of leftovers after Thanksgiving dinner and you don’t want them to go to waste. That’s why Tap Bentz of Another Broken Egg is creating the perfect breakfast turkey hash for the mornings after your holiday meal.
Benefit raises money for K9s4Cops
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The parking lot at Post Oak Mall was overrun with emergency responder vehicles, an Air Med helicopter, and a whole lot more Saturday morning to benefit K9s4Cops. K9s4Cops raises and trains dogs that are then given to police forces. “This company raising dogs to go...
Treat of the Day: Normangee student surprised by dad returning from deployment
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A student at Normangee ISD got a very special surprise as a true hero was welcomed home after a long deployment. Aislynn was surprised by her dad returning home. Thank you to those who serve and have served our country.
Bryan resale store looks to rebuild after fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A structure fire has taken a toll on a Bryan business. Hagglers Resale-tique was destroyed inside and outside after flames erupted inside the store. Garland Crabb, owner of Haggler said the store will likely have to be demolished and they lost around eight hundred thousand dollars in antiques and memorabilia.
Thanksgiving food prices on the rise
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Thanksgiving approaches quickly next week, Americans are starting to prepare for the annual holiday meal. A new item on the menu this Nov. 24; higher prices. With grocery prices up sharply from a year ago, Thanksgiving is hitting households harder this year. For instance, experts...
