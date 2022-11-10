ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 8

Jacqueline Capel
3d ago

@Evalen Buckson I agreed with Mayor Schmoke then and now. Too many Neighborhoods have been ruined and too many people have died from the way the "War on Drugs" was implemented.Now it's time for new approaches to this.This is the 1st step in changing that.

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to Baltimore immigration and refugee service

A Baltimore faith-based nonprofit organization that serves refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants is receiving its largest contribution from an individual donor ever. Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service on Monday announced it received a $15 million gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Over the last seven months, Scott has given almost $2 billion to 343 organizations "supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities," Scott said in an online post.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pay Minors and Limit Them From Squeegeeing in Popular Intersections

Mayor Brandon Scott defends his squeegee collaborative as critics point to the message it sends to Baltimore's youth. His 27 page plan breaks down his reasoning to pay the minors and limit them from squeegeeing from certain popular intersections. Joining FOX45 Morning News is Political Commentator Armstrong Williams. "It all...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections

It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
MARYLAND STATE
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Brother Moore First African American Governor-Elect of Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD – The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. congratulates Brother Wes Moore on his historic Maryland Gubernatorial Election win yesterday to become the first African American Governor-Elect of the state. Brother Moore, a 2000 Sigma Sigma Chapter initiate at John Hopkins University and a member of Delta Lambda...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Attorney General Frosh announces over $60 million in 2022 payments from opioid settlements

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has announced that all counties and municipalities participating in settlements with the former opioids manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, and opioid distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen will begin receiving their first payments in the coming weeks. Under the settlement agreements and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Local bishop weighs in on 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of the city's busiest intersections. Here's what we know so far. The first, citations will be based on a 'three-strike' system in six enforcement...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis

Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

$5 Million is allotted for the 'Squeegee Collaborative Plan'

BALTIMORE (WBFF)- Mayor Brandon Scott has officially released his Squeegee Collaborative Plan, which includes an outreach program for squeegee kids, and a ban on squeegeeing at prominent intersections. These intersections include:. President Street and Jones Falls Expressway/Interstate 83. Conway and Light streets. Mount Royal Avenue and North Avenue/Interstate 83. Martin...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Reginald F. Lewis Museum inching closer to permanent exhibit displaying the tragic truths of lynching

BALTIMORE -- The Reginald F Lewis Museum is inching closer to creating a new permanent exhibit to recognize the history of lynching in Maryland and the victims.Senator Chris Van Hollen made an appearance at a conference Saturday at the museum to discuss how this new monument could garner worldwide attention.The Maryland Lynching Memorial Project nonprofit was created to uncover the truth about the state's lynching history of African Americans.Diving into the late 19th century and early 20th century‌ reports, they found at least 38 lynched victims. Volunteers read each name aloud at the conference held at the museum Saturday morning."We...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore passes ballot questions for local police control, term limits, more

Questions A-D These questions pertain to the city securing loans for $14 million for affordable housing; $38 million for construction and repairs of schools buildings and facilities; $36 million for addressing blight, job growth, and other community and economic development; and $72 million for streets, bridges, courthouses, libraries, parks, and other public infrastructure.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott predicts Wes Moore will be a "transformational" Maryland governor

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland's politicians react to new state leadership, depict Moore as "transformational" governor

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Times

NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent

Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wypr.org

Neighborhoods: Allendale resident Betty Fenner-Davis, at home again

And now, a segment we call Midday in the Neighborhood. Before the COVID pandemic, we took the time, now and then, to introduce listeners to various neighborhoods throughout the city of Baltimore. There are 278 named communities in our city, and many of them are not well known to folks city-wide.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy