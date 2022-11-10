ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Titusville Herald

Saint Peter's Peacocks to host Bucknell Bison Tuesday

Bucknell Bison (2-0) at Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Peter's Peacocks play the Bucknell Bison. Saint Peter's finished 9-4 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Peacocks gave up 62.5 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season. Bucknell finished 9-23 overall with...
LEWISBURG, PA
Titusville Herald

PRINCETON 94, UMBC 64

Percentages: FG .578, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-19, .632 (Langborg 3-3, Peters 3-4, Allocco 3-5, Scott 1-1, Austin 1-2, Lee 1-2, Kiszka 0-1, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Austin, Evbuomwan, Kellman, O'Connell). Turnovers: 11 (Kellman 3, Austin 2, Lee 2, Allocco, Kiszka, Peters, Scott).
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy