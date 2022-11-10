Read full article on original website
Grains end the day mixed | Monday, November 14, 2022
Corn ended the day down a penny. Soybeans are down 8¢. Wheat futures are up. CBOT wheat is up 5¢. KC wheat is up 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 17¢. Live cattle are down 73¢. Lean hogs are up 60¢. Feeder cattle are up 90¢.
15 minutes with cheesemakers Kevin and Shelby Lussier
Growing up on a dairy farm, Kevin Lussier believed there was no better life. From learning how to drive a tractor to working cows with his parents, the young Lussier knew following in his parents’ footsteps was a career he wanted to pursue. Before he could, his parents had...
UPDATE 1-U.S. wheat ratings improve; corn, soy harvests nearly done -USDA
(Recasts; updates with USDA figures) CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 32% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from the previous week and above an average of analyst expectations for a 1-point improvement. Still, the ratings are down significantly from this time a year ago, when 46% of the winter wheat crop was rated good to excellent. Wheat farmers in the southern Plains remain in the grip of a drought, exacerbated by a third straight year of the La Nina weather phenomenon. The USDA said last week that 74% of the U.S. winter wheat production area was experiencing drought as of Nov. 8, unchanged from a week earlier. Cold temperatures expected this week in the Plains and Midwest should help push the wheat crop into dormancy, limiting its moisture needs until growth resumes in the spring. Nonetheless, the poor ratings come at a time when U.S. wheat supplies are already tight. The USDA has projected that domestic wheat stocks will drop to 571 million bushels by the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, a 15-year low. The U.S. harvest of corn and soybeans is nearly complete. The USDA said the soybean harvest was 96% finished, just behind the average analyst estimate of 97% but ahead of the five-year average of 91%. For corn, the harvest was 93% complete, matching trade expectations and ahead of the five-year average of 85%. The United States is the world's largest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil. All figures in percent: Category Analyst Analyst USDA average range last week USDA this week Corn harvested (percent) 93 92-94 87 93 Soybeans harvested (percent) 97 96-98 94 96 Winter wheat planted (percent) 96 94-98 92 96 Winter wheat conditions* 31 29-35 30 32 *Percent good/excellent (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Nov. 7
PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with harvest progress for grain maize and crop conditions for soft wheat, winter barley and grain maize, covering week 44 ending Nov. 7. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 44 average in France 92 76 Week 43 2022 84 61 Week 44 2021 86 61 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 44 average in France 97 88 Week 43 2022 93 77 Week 44 2021 94 78 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 44 average in France 50 13 Week 43 2022 23 3 Week 44 2021 36 4 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTED Week 44 average in France 100 Week 43 2022 99 Week 44 2021 81 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 44 average in France 0 0 2 98 0 Week 43 2022 0 0 1 99 0 Week 44 2021 0 0 1 97 2 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 44 average in France 0 0 2 98 1 Week 43 2022 0 0 1 98 1 Week 44 2021 0 0 1 98 1 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 44 average in France 9 20 30 38 4 Week 43 2022 10 21 27 38 4 Week 44 2021 0 1 10 76 13 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide)
Starting to farm with no excuses
For as long as he can remember, Justin Zahradka of Lawton, North Dakota, has wanted to farm and raise cattle. He grew up on a small farm, helping his parents care for a herd of 20 cows. “I liked the cattle, and I had a passion for working with nature,” he says.
Why Champion’s Hosting a Hoodie Swap
Champion is giving shoppers the chance to get their hands a new hoodie by trading in one they already own. The North Carolina-based sportswear brand will stage its inaugural Hoodie Swap on Nov. 19, where consumers can trade in any pre-owned hooded sweatshirt for a new Champion hoodie at participating retail stores and outlets. Champion’s invention of the hoodie 80 years ago bridged the gap between athletic attire and casual apparel. “The Champion Hoodie Swap rewards our fans, letting everyone trade in any pre-owned pretender hoodie for a free Champion hoodie,” vice president of global marketing John Shumate said. “It’s our...
CBOT Trends-Soy down 4-5 cents, corn down 3-4 cents, wheat mixed
CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Mixed, down 3 cents to up 15 cents. * Wheat mixed, with most-active CBOT...
What will it take to relieve Nebraska’s drought?
Agricultural Extension climatologist Al Dutcher recapped Nebraska’s 2022 harvest, and looked ahead to explain what may happen in weather patterns headed into the new year on a recent call with Successful Farming. According to the Nov.14 Crop Progress Report published by USDA, 100% of soybeans, 95% of corn, and 94% of sorghum in the state has been harvested.
Bull markets: Long tail?
When thinking about stored corn, soybeans, and wheat, as well as the upcoming year’s crops, it is important to note that prices reached decade-high levels in 2022. Increased demand, supply disruptions, and speculative buying (as measured by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission) were all factors driving prices higher. The...
UPDATE 2-Tyson Foods projects 2023 sales above estimates
(Adds analyst comments, details) Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc on Monday forecast 2023 sales above Wall Street estimates, signaling steady demand for its higher-priced chicken and beef despite soaring inflation. Adjusted earnings in the quarter ended Oct. 1 missed analysts' expectations though, as the Springdale, Arkansas-based...
Corn and soybean harvest nearly complete; winter wheat condition continues to improve
The United States Department of Agriculture released its 33rd Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Nov. 13, 93% of...
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn end lower as crude oil sags; wheat firms
CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures fell on Monday on spillover pressure from crude oil along with uncertainty about export demand for U.S. supplies of both crops, analysts said. But wheat futures rose on signs of global export demand while traders continued to monitor prospects for...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures end mostly lower, hog futures climb
CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) live cattle futures closed mostly lower on Monday on technical selling and worries about consumer demand for high-priced cuts of beef, traders said. Most-active CME February live cattle futures settled down 0.700 cent at 152.550 cents per lb. Deferred contracts also...
FOCUS-New processors to reshape North Dakota's export-focused soy sector
SPIRITWOOD, North Dakota, Nov 14 (Reuters) - North Dakota's soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production. U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by...
