Georgetown, TX

Community Impact Austin

St. David's Foundation awards scholarships to students in Hays County seeking careers in health care

The St. David's Foundation awarded 41 students scholarships from the Neal Kocurek Scholarship program in September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The St. David's Foundation awarded scholarships to seven high school students from Hays County, including Buda and Kyle, in September:. Lizbeth Campos, Johnson High School. Giselle Flores, Lehman High School. Kylie...
Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home

An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
New eating options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto include Smokey Mo's, Sharetea and Mr. Gatti's Pizza

Sharetea opened Nov. 12 in Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are the newest dining options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. 1. Smokey Mo’s BBQ opened a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 on Oct. 11. The restaurant occupies the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. Smokey Mo’s menu includes barbecue, breakfast tacos, sandwiches and salads. 512-610-7492. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
Shine Yoga helps Georgetown residents maintain their physical, mental, spiritual well-being

Annette Robert Thomas has over 30 years in fitness training, including in gymnastics. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Experienced gymnastics and yoga instructor Annette Robert Thomas prioritizes her clients’ physical and mental peace at her business Shine Yoga. “Yoga is one of those things that really changed my life,” Thomas said....
