Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Bee Cave to take over local road signals, provide funds for Special Olympics Texas
Bee Cave City Council discussed multiple items related to transportation and development during their Nov. 8 meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances related to transportation, development and use of hotel occupancy funds for Special Olympics Texas during their Nov. 8 City Council meeting. Bee Cave...
Yellow House Foundation gets green light for construction in Leander
Yellow House Foundation, a recovery focused nonprofit, is moving forward with construction on its new Leander building. (Rendering courtesy Yellow House Foundation) After nearly shutting down, Yellow House Foundation—a nonprofit organization focused on recovery services—will be moving forward with construction on its new building in Leander. Yellow House...
Cedar Park selects contractor for New Hope Drive extension; plus other local transportation updates
See updates from the latest transportation projects in Cedar Park and Leander. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cedar Park City Council approved the contractors for the construction of the New Hope Drive extension project at its Sept. 22 meeting. The project will include 1.8 miles of new roadway intended to connect New...
St. David's Foundation awards scholarships to students in Hays County seeking careers in health care
The St. David's Foundation awarded 41 students scholarships from the Neal Kocurek Scholarship program in September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The St. David's Foundation awarded scholarships to seven high school students from Hays County, including Buda and Kyle, in September:. Lizbeth Campos, Johnson High School. Giselle Flores, Lehman High School. Kylie...
New hub in Austin's Georgian Acres neighborhood to give residents mobility in ‘transit desert’
The mobility hub in the Georgian Acres neighborhood in Austin is located near the intersection of Wonsley Drive and Georgian Drive by North US 183. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The City of Austin Transportation Department, The University of Texas School of Architecture and nonprofit organization Jail to Jobs have partnered to...
Pops Soda & Sweets food truck now serving dirty sodas to Georgetown community
Pops Soda & Sweets held its grand opening Oct. 29. (Courtesy Pops Soda & Sweets) Pops Soda & Sweets had a grand opening Oct. 29. The food truck serves dirty sodas—sodas served with cream, flavorings or fruit—as well as sweet tea, lemonade and other treats. Co-owner Cherie Hogan...
TODAY.com
Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home
An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
FireRescue1
Video: Texas 'fire dog' opens FD’s doors to let in locked-out first responder
GEORGETOWN, Texas — A golden retriever was caught on video opening a locked door to the city’s public safety building and letting in a first responder who was unable to get inside. The Georgetown Fire Department’s fire dog Koda was caught on surveillance video excitedly wagging her tail...
New eating options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto include Smokey Mo's, Sharetea and Mr. Gatti's Pizza
Sharetea opened Nov. 12 in Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are the newest dining options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. 1. Smokey Mo’s BBQ opened a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 on Oct. 11. The restaurant occupies the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. Smokey Mo’s menu includes barbecue, breakfast tacos, sandwiches and salads. 512-610-7492. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
Hays County commissioners to vote on Narcan holsters Nov. 15
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is expected to vote on a $4,486 payment on behalf of the sheriff’s office for Narcan holsters from Ethos Survival Inc. at their upcoming Nov. 15 meeting.
The Toasted Yolk Cafe makes debut in Cedar Park with Nov. 14 grand opening
Known for its famous churro donuts and other menu items, The Toasted Yolk Cafe held its grand opening Nov. 14 in Cedar Park. (Courtesy The Toasted Yolk Cafe) The Toasted Yolk Cafe, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain, opened its Cedar Park location Nov. 14. Based in Houston, this...
Uptown Cheapskate to open third Austin-area location in Cedar Park in early 2023
Uptown Cheapskate is anticipating to open its third Austin-area location in Cedar Park in 2023. (Courtesy Uptown Cheapskate) Thrift store Uptown Cheapskate is anticipating to open a Cedar Park location in early 2023. Uptown Cheapskate is a clothing resale store that buys and sells trendy clothes for teens and young...
Closures along 183A toll road in Liberty Hill area to impact drivers this week
Construction along the 183A toll road will impact drivers in the Liberty Hill area this week, the city said.
KWTX
Oldest, largest Scottish clan gathering hits Central Texas for its 61st year
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The sites and sounds of bagpipes, men in kilts, and Celtic food transported Central Texans to Scotland this weekend at the 61st annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games in Salado. The event was hosted by the Salado Museum and College Park, taking place at Thomas Arnold...
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
Shine Yoga helps Georgetown residents maintain their physical, mental, spiritual well-being
Annette Robert Thomas has over 30 years in fitness training, including in gymnastics. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Experienced gymnastics and yoga instructor Annette Robert Thomas prioritizes her clients’ physical and mental peace at her business Shine Yoga. “Yoga is one of those things that really changed my life,” Thomas said....
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
Georgetown ISD board approves construction contract for elementary school No. 11
Wolf Ranch Elementary will install temporary classrooms, as Georgetown ISD expects enrollment to increase by 200 students for the 2022-23 school year. The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved Nov. 14 a guaranteed maximum price for the construction of elementary school No. 11 as well as a slate of building repairs and renovations.
First RSV vaccine with UT ties expected to be available by next year
Texas Department of State Health Services data shows for PCR testing, which is a nasal swab and more commonly used, there was a peak of roughly 1,300 positive RSV tests in mid-October across the state.
GX Nutrition serving smoothies, shakes and more in Georgetown
GX Nutrition opened Aug. 6 in Georgetown. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) GX Nutrition held its grand opening Aug. 6 at 505 W. University Ave., Ste. 107, Georgetown. The locally owned shop serves smoothies, shakes and provides a full nutrition shop with a variety of supplements. 512-240-4673. www.facebook.com/gxshakeitup.
