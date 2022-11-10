ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

2 men injured in accidental shooting at Doral restaurant

DORAL, Fla. – Two men were injured Sunday night in an accidental shooting at a restaurant and gourmet market in Doral. According to authorities, the shooting occurred at the NAHUÉN Gourmet Market at 10375 NW 41st St. Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes said two men were having dinner...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Apartment fire breaks out in Hollywood; 2 hospitalized

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire in Hollywood sent two people to the hospital. The blaze started on Monday morning in an apartment complex off North 16th Avenue and Taft Street. The fire started in the kitchen of one apartment. Hollywood Fire Rescue put out the flames within minutes.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Family Seeks Answers After Woman Disappears in Fort Lauderdale

A Fort Lauderdale family is desperate for answers from police after a woman disappeared from unincorporated Central Browardlast week. According to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Motorcyclist crashes into car in Miami; 1 hospitalized

MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after they collided with a vehicle in Miami. The incident happened along Southwest 19th Avenue and 22nd Street around 3:30 a.m., Sunday. Police said the man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries have been...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian killed by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a Tri-Rail train struck and killed a pedestrian in Oakland Park. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene along the CSX tracks in the area of Powerline Road and Prospect Road, near Commercial Boulevard, just before 6 p.m., Monday. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Traffic dispute leads to road rage shooting in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.  We're following more breaking news out of southwest Miami-Dade -- where police say a road rage incident broke out.Chopper 4 flew over the scene along Southwest 122nd Avenue and 128th Street.According to investigators -- two men got into a heated argument in the middle of the road and one of the men -- a tow truck driver -- pulled out a gun and shot the other man.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition. The shooter is currently in police custody and Miami-Dade Police detectives are investigating.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighters respond to smoky high-rise in Miami; no injuries reported

MIAMI (WSVN) - A smoky situation happened overnight at a South Florida high-rise. Firefighters responded to the scene at 524 NW First St. where residents were seen being evacuated from the building. At this point, it remains unclear whether there was any smoke or fire at all, but there were...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 72-year-old man who went missing in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Juan Balbuena was reported missing from the Little Havana neighborhood on Saturday. Balbuena stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighters respond to mobile home blaze in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens mobile home went up in flames. On Saturday morning, officials said when they arrived at the trailer it was already up in flames. “Trailer homes tend to become fully engulfed pretty quickly,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Mark Chavers. “They burn...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood

WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

City of Miami police find teen, infant missing from Brickell

(WSVN) - An infant boy and his teenage mother have been found and have returned home safely. The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit were asking for the public’s help in locating the teenager and her baby. Yailin Denni Vargas, 17, and her 5-month-old boy were last...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Find Teenager Who Went Missing With Infant Child

Miami Police said they have found a missing teenage girl who was last seen with her infant child. Police said 17-year-old Yailin Vargas was last seen Friday morning in the area of Brickell with her five-month-old son. The two were reported missing by Vargas' mother, who said they live in the area.
MIAMI, FL

