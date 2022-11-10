Read full article on original website
Click10.com
2 men injured in accidental shooting at Doral restaurant
DORAL, Fla. – Two men were injured Sunday night in an accidental shooting at a restaurant and gourmet market in Doral. According to authorities, the shooting occurred at the NAHUÉN Gourmet Market at 10375 NW 41st St. Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes said two men were having dinner...
Click10.com
Broward judge rebukes suspect’s mom after she tries to ‘blame the victims’ of fatal crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Monday was an incredibly emotional day for Carlos Hunter, Sr., as he appeared in Broward County court Monday to testify against the man police say is responsible for the loss of his 11-year-old son and both of his legs. Hunter and his son Carlos, Jr....
WSVN-TV
Family seeks the public’s help in finding hit-and-run suspect who killed 35-year-old man
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A family gave an emotional plea to the public for help in finding the person who struck and killed 35-year-old Sean Wood. “This is a traumatic loss for our family and friends because he was truly loved and he didn’t deserve to be killed in this manner by a driver with no remorse for human life,” said Trevis Taylor, Wood’s uncle.
WSVN-TV
Apartment fire breaks out in Hollywood; 2 hospitalized
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire in Hollywood sent two people to the hospital. The blaze started on Monday morning in an apartment complex off North 16th Avenue and Taft Street. The fire started in the kitchen of one apartment. Hollywood Fire Rescue put out the flames within minutes.
WSVN-TV
NBC Miami
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist crashes into car in Miami; 1 hospitalized
MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after they collided with a vehicle in Miami. The incident happened along Southwest 19th Avenue and 22nd Street around 3:30 a.m., Sunday. Police said the man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries have been...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian killed by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a Tri-Rail train struck and killed a pedestrian in Oakland Park. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene along the CSX tracks in the area of Powerline Road and Prospect Road, near Commercial Boulevard, just before 6 p.m., Monday. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies...
WSVN-TV
2 poodles abandoned at pet salon in Southwest Miami-Dade by man
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...
WSVN-TV
Young child found wandering North Miami Beach reunited with family, police investigating
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A child found wandering the streets of North Miami Beach in the early morning hours has been reunited with his family, and now police have opened an investigation. The child was found shoe-less near Northeast 15th Avenue and 173rd Street around 1:30 a.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
Firefighters respond to smoky high-rise in Miami; no injuries reported
MIAMI (WSVN) - A smoky situation happened overnight at a South Florida high-rise. Firefighters responded to the scene at 524 NW First St. where residents were seen being evacuated from the building. At this point, it remains unclear whether there was any smoke or fire at all, but there were...
WSVN-TV
Metrorail security guard shoots rider following fight at Overtown station, 1 hospitalized
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was shot by a security guard at the Overtown Metrorail station, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the rider and security guard got into an altercation inside the station, located at 701 NW First Court, just before 1 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 72-year-old man who went missing in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Juan Balbuena was reported missing from the Little Havana neighborhood on Saturday. Balbuena stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds,...
WSVN-TV
Tow truck driver shoots driver following traffic dispute in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tense dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday afternoon. According to police, around 2:30 p.m., outside of Ultimate Auto Werks at Southwest 122nd Avenue and 128th Street, a male tow truck driver got into a dispute with a male driver.
WSVN-TV
Small plane crashes in Everglades in NW Miami-Dade; pilot and passenger OK
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a small, familiar airplane crashed in the Everglades in Northwest Miami-Dade with two people on board. The aircraft bears a striking resemblance to a plane that was flown from Cuba to South Florida last month. “This is the craziest end to...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters respond to mobile home blaze in Hialeah Gardens
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens mobile home went up in flames. On Saturday morning, officials said when they arrived at the trailer it was already up in flames. “Trailer homes tend to become fully engulfed pretty quickly,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Mark Chavers. “They burn...
Click10.com
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood
WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
WSVN-TV
NBC Miami
