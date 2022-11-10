Read full article on original website
Hasbro Entertainment Stock (NASDAQ:HAS) Plunged Today. Here’s Why
Hasbro Entertainment plunged in today’s trading session. Troubles in its very profitable “Magic: The Gathering” line are showing. However, with a host of other properties in play, the loss may not be that bad. Hasbro Entertainment (NASDAQ:HAS), the maker of a wide range of toys and games,...
Here’s Why Analysts Love Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ: GOOGL)
Technology stocks roared ahead after October’s lighter-than-expected CPI report. With that, Alphabet stock has the potential for a year-end “tech-tonic” shift to the upside. It’s not every day that you’ll see consensus on Wall Street. However, the experts are rallying around Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) as...
Getty (NYSE:GETY) Stock Tanks After Earnings and Revenue Miss
Getty Images posted an earnings and revenue miss after the market closed on Monday. Although foreign exchange fluctuations contributed largely to the revenue decline, investors don’t seem happy. Shares of visual content creator and marketplace Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) have been on a wild ride on Monday. Shares of Getty...
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) Crashes over 20% after Releasing Early Trial Data
Shares of biotech company Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) crashed more than 20% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to early data for its seizure medication during its Phase 1/2a trials. The medication was well tolerated but 15 out of the 55 patients experienced mild to moderate drug-related...
BBBY Stock Plunges as It Exchanges Debt with Shares
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell almost 10% in today’s session. This can be attributed to privately negotiated exchange agreements with institutional debt holders. The debt holders will exchange approximately $123 million worth of notes for roughly 11.7 million common shares. Although this improves the company’s...
Here’s What to Expect from Target’s (NYSE:TGT) Q3 Results
Target is set to announce its fiscal third quarter results on Wednesday. Ongoing macro challenges are expected to drag down the retailer’s third-quarter earnings. Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, November 16. The retailer’s margins and earnings are expected to be under pressure due to a tough macro backdrop and an expected decline in consumer spending on discretionary goods. TGT stock is down 25% year-to-date as investors are concerned about the impact of an economic downturn on the retailer’s business.
4 “Strong Buy” Stocks Analysts are Rooting For This Week
Choosing the right stocks during a bear market can be tough, so here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks on Wall Street that analysts are optimistic about. Analysts are in favor of these four “Strong Buy” stocks — Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL).
What Stocks did Buffett’s Berkshire Add in its $9B Q3 Shopping Bag?
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) bought shares worth $9 billion in the third quarter, as per the company’s latest 13F SEC filing. Berkshire took new positions in three stocks – 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), 5.8 million shares of Louisiana-Pacific (LPX), and 433,558 shares of Jefferies Financial Group (JEF).
Follow the Stock Picks of Top Hedge Fund Manager Michael Burry
Michael Burry’s firm, Scion Asset Management, disclosed its new positions in an SEC filing that was released today. Click on the links to learn more about each of these stocks. Burry’s new positions are as follows:. Charter Communications (CHTR) CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Liberty...
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Nvidia is set to release its third-quarter results on November 16. Analysts continue to believe in the long-term story of Nvidia, though they expect softer data segment sales. Technology company Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 16, after the market closes. Wall...
Another Bubble Bursts As Oatly’s Q3 Results Disappoint
Shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) dropped in pre-market trading on Monday as the oat drinks company’s Q3 results missed estimates. The company reported revenues of $183.03 million, a growth of 7% year-over-year but falling short of analysts’ estimates by $28.1 million. Oatly’s loss per share more than...
Walmart’s (NYSE: WMT) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is set to report earnings on Tuesday. Since the company is a major retailer, its results and commentary will provide investors with good insight into how consumer behaviors are shifting. Analysts are anticipating revenue to come in at $146.8 billion. This equates to a year-over-year increase of...
Follow the Hedge Fund: Starboard Value’s 3rd Quarter Portfolio
Ace hedge fund manager Jeffrey Smith’s Starboard Value LP has disclosed its latest holdings through a regulatory filing. The portfolio shows some interesting insights into Smith’s stock views, which may prove useful for investors. Jeffrey Smith-led Starboard Value LP disclosed its portfolio position as of September 30, 2022,...
JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) Beat Out its Competitors in Earnings. Here’s How.
JP Morgan Chase played it safe by taking calculated risks. It avoided massive losses by staying away from risky leveraged buyout loan deals. In a world where macro uncertainty has made investors worrisome, even big investment banking behemoths like JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) have taken calculated risks to avoid massive losses.
These 3 Stocks Could Hedge against Future Rate Hikes
Although the Federal Reserve remains committed to attacking historically high inflation, its hawkish measures could hurt broader business sentiment. Therefore, investors should focus on stocks that benefit from inelastic demand. Given the historically high rate of inflation, the Federal Reserve’s announcement of another 75-basis point hike in the benchmark interest...
For Outrageous Returns, Follow These 100%-Success-Rate Analysts
Here are two stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Following an analyst’s views on stocks may prove both insightful and profitable for investors. Two analysts from renowned Wall Street research firms have garnered a 100% success rate...
Opiant (OPNT) Stock Skyrockets on Indivior’s $145M Buyout Offer
UK-based Indivior PLC has agreed to buy Opiant Pharmaceuticals to expand its drug overdose medication offerings. Once approved for commercial use, Opiant’s Narcan nasal spray has a promising potential to earn millions of dollars in revenue. UK-based Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) (GB:INDV) has offered to buy U.S.-based Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc....
Gold Stocks: Worth Their Weight in Gold or Gathering Dust?
As interest rates rise to rein in soaring inflation, investors are not turning to gold as a potential avenue for investment. Why is that? Gold has long been considered a potential hedge against inflation. In this article, we will look at the potential reasons behind the fall in gold prices and whether investing in gold stocks is still worthwhile.
‘The bear market rally has more room to run,’ Guggenheim says. Here are 2 stocks to bet on
The October inflation numbers came out last week, and sparked solid gains in the markets. Investors were buoyed by better-than-expected price data when the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index came in at 7.7% annualized. This was below the 7.9% forecast, and a half-point lower than the September number – and it was widely taken as evidence that stubbornly high inflation of the last year or more may be starting to ease.
Tired of Hearing About the Housing Market Crash? This Wall Street Expert Doesn't Think It Will Happen
Your Rich BFF has some news for those sure the housing market is about to crash and burn.
