JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Local Democrats are celebrating after flipping a second Johnson City precinct blue for the first time in recent memory. The South Side precinct has long voted for Democrats, but according to Tuesday’s unofficial results, people in the Carver precinct also voted for Democrats by a six-point margin in both the governor and state senate races. That precinct includes neighborhoods just north of downtown.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO