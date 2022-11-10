ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telford, TN

wcyb.com

Bristol residents are invited to discuss redeveloping West State Street

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Residents in Bristol, Tennessee are invited to a public meeting to discuss redeveloping West State Street. City officials would like it to be a central corridor for commerce, tourism, and economic growth. The public session is set for this Thursday, November 17, from 6 p.m.to...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Health Connect America is expanding it's services in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local mental and behavioral health provider is expanding its services. The staff at Health Connect America, held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Johnson City location, Monday. The provider is planning to hire up to 15 new positions. Health Connect has a variety...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths hosts regional meeting

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths hosted a regional meeting this weekend. The event took place at the Rocky Mount Historic Site in Piney Flats. It featured members from a dozen forges. There were demonstrations led by experienced blacksmith, Paul Lundquist. He taught those...
PINEY FLATS, TN
wcyb.com

Revida Recovery Center in Johnson City hosting Women's Health Fair

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ReVIDA Recovery Center in Johnson City is hosting a Women's Health Fair on November 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Several health-related vendors will be on hand to offer services like flu shots and other health screenings. Ballad Health’s mobile health coach will...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Community partners asking for donations ahead of the holiday season

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A lack of supplies at local food banks and food pantries is now having a trickle-down effect on other community partners. "The cost of everything going up is causing the need to rise," said Capt. Rebekah Abram, of the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Democrats flip Johnson City precinct blue in midterm election

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Local Democrats are celebrating after flipping a second Johnson City precinct blue for the first time in recent memory. The South Side precinct has long voted for Democrats, but according to Tuesday’s unofficial results, people in the Carver precinct also voted for Democrats by a six-point margin in both the governor and state senate races. That precinct includes neighborhoods just north of downtown.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Old Boones Creek Middle School lot sold to Ingles for $2M

Update: Washington County Schools superintendent Jerry Boyd told News Channel 11 the Board of Education received $1,871,750 for the property after all taxes and fees and at least $1.5 million of the funds will be dedicated to furnishing the new Jonesborough Elementary School. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Whitesburg City Council member dies

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg City Council member Earlene Williams has died. Officials with the City of Whitesburg posted on Facebook Friday stating, “She was a gem of a woman who has served her community well.”. Williams won re-election on Tuesday. Whitesburg Mayor Tiffany Craft said Williams had served...
WHITESBURG, KY
WJHL

Bristol announces 1st-ever Winter Wonderland Christmas tree display

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol community will have the opportunity to walk through a winter wonderland that will brighten the city’s Cumberland Square and Downtown Center from Nov. 28 through Jan. 2. Believe in Bristol leaders announced Friday that the Christmas tree display, dubbed Winter Wonderland Christmas, will feature over 20 trees decorated by […]
BRISTOL, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

TENNESSEE RESIDENTS WARNED: BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR…COWS

Traffic on I-40 West near mile marker 432 was backed up for miles on Thursday night after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cocke County. The trailer was carrying 68 head of cattle, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. “Should you have a cow show up on your...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend

(WJHL) – Following Veterans Day, the Tri-Cities will face a cold weekend, but there are still plenty of events both inside and outside to enjoy. The Tennessee Vols and ETSU Bucs will both be playing home games Saturday, but there are lots of other events happening around the region. News Channel 11 has compiled a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Family holds fundraiser for service dog

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local family hosted a fundraiser at Celebration Church in Blountville, Tennessee to help bring a service dog to his forever home. James Cole was matched with autism service dog, Piers, by 'Coastal Service Dogs.'. The Coles say they began fundraising, which also has helped...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Victims of JC gas station crash identified

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the victims of a fatal crash in Johnson City earlier this month. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), a Dodge SUV was traveling North on North Roan Street on Nov. 3 when it ran off the road and hit the back of a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Speedway in Lights 5K set for Sunday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The annual Speedway in Lights 5K is set for Sunday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway. Folks can enjoy a sprint or stroll through a Christmas wonderland of twinkling lights. The 5K will end inside Bristol Motor Speedway to a Christmas themed party and will benefit children in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia!
BRISTOL, TN

