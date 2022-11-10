Read full article on original website
Wallet Linked to Vitalik Buterin Sells Off $3.75 Million in Ethereum
Whether the wallet belongs to the Ethereum cofounder is in dispute, but it has transacted with his other known addresses. UPDATE: This story has been updated to note that Evan Van Ness, a prominent developer in the Ethereum community, said Vitalik Buterin told him the wallet in question is not his. Decrypt has tried to reach Buterin directly for independent confirmation.
DeFi Weekly Exchange Volume Hits $32 Billion Amid FTX Collapse
When Binance announced it would bail out FTX, daily trading volumes mushroomed on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap. The shockwaves from FTX’s historic collapse are still being felt across the industry today, but some industry segments, like DeFi, are actually doing better because of it. Trading volumes on decentralized exchanges...
This Week in Coins: FTX Goes Broke, Bitcoin Falls to Two-Year Low
The crypto industry bore witness to one of the most sudden and devastating contractions of wealth in financial history. Welcome back to our weekly recap of crypto market moves over the past seven days. Just when the industry was beginning to think Crypto Winter had passed, the sudden cinematic collapse...
Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Drained From FTX Overnight in 'Unauthorized' Transfers
Several wallets belonging to FTX were rapidly drained before midnight. An FTX Telegram admin called it a hack and warned users not to visit the site. Several wallets allegedly belonging to FTX were drained of hundreds of millions of dollars in coins late on Friday night, with much of the funds transferred from Tether (USDT) into stablecoin DAI, and from staked Ethereum (stETH) into Ethereum (ETH).
Binance to Remove Trading Pairs for FTX Token—Except With Stablecoin BUSD
Alongside shuttering FTT trading pairs with Bitcoin and Ethereum, Binance is also closing off the ability to short FTX’s token. Binance is shutting down a slew of trading pairs and contracts featuring FTT, except for one involving its own stablecoin, the crypto exchange announced today. FTT is the native...
Crypto Hedge Fund Ikigai Loses Access to 'Large Majority' of Assets on FTX: Founder
Crypto investment funds are seeing their assets trapped in the unfolding collapse of FTX. As the FTX contagion spreads, Ikigai Fund founder Travis Kling announced on Twitter that most of its assets are stuck in the bankrupt Bahamas-based exchange. "We had a large majority of the hedge fund's total assets...
Visa Pulls Plug on FTX Partnership, Will Wind Down Debit Cards: Report
Payments giant Visa is reportedly shuttering its partnership with FTX following the latter’s bankruptcy filing last week. Visa is cutting off its partnership with collapsed crypto exchange FTX, the payments giant confirmed on Sunday. The end of the much-touted collaboration, which was expanded last month, spells the end for...
BlockFi Tells Customers Withdrawals Still Paused Due to ‘Significant Exposure to FTX’
The crypto lending platform is asking customers not to deposit any funds as it reels from "significant" exposure to FTX. BlockFi will keep customer withdrawals paused as it figures out a path forward after FTX’s collapse last week. The crypto lending platform took a $400M line of credit from...
Crypto.com Accidentally Sent $400M in Ethereum to Wrong Address, CEO Calls Concerns ‘FUD’
Crypto.com’s $400 million mishap leaves its token down 50% and raises doubts over the exchange’s transparency following FTX’s collapse. After the shocking collapse of FTX, other centralized crypto exchanges are under the microscope, and Crypto.com customers are concerned after CEO Kris Marszalek acknowledged that his exchange accidentally sent 320,000 ETH, around $400 million at the time, to a public address registered at a competitor exchange.
What Makes a Shitcoin 'Shit'? Major Figures in Crypto Disagree
If you're not sure what differentiates a "shitcoin" from an altcoin, don't worry: some of the industry's biggest names at LaBitConf aren't either. What makes a cryptocurrency a "shitcoin" vs the more benign label "altcoin?" And while we are at it, what makes a project truly decentralized?. If you don't...
FTX Crisis Is the Hottest Topic at the Biggest Bitcoin Conference in Latin America
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire was the talk of the town at this year’s LaBitConf in Buenos Aires. The biggest crypto conference in Latin America, LaBitConf 2022, kicked off Friday. The mood was bright and shiny in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Bitcoiners flooded into “The Paris of...
Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution
Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
Binance CEO Announces 'Industry Recovery Fund' Amid FTX Exchange Collapse
The world's largest crypto exchange Binance is forming an "industry recovery fund" to help projects overcome possible liquidity crises. In the wake of the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, Binance announced the formation of what it calls an “industry recovery fund” aimed at salvaging crypto projects facing liquidity issues.
Binance to Be 'Guinea Pig' for Vitalik Buterin's Proof-of-Reserves Protocol: CZ
The CEO of Binance revealed plans to implement a new Proof-of-Reserves protocol developed by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. As the FTX collapse highlighted the urgency for more transparency among crypto exchanges, Chanpeng "CZ" Zhao said Binance is working on implementing a new Proof-of-Reserves protocol developed by the Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
