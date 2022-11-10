Read full article on original website
Every Texas Food Challenge Where the Meal is Free When You Win
I am sure I am going to miss one or two, but here is what I found in doing some research today. So everyone knows I love a good food challenge. Above are the ones I have attempted in our area in a lovely playlist for you to watch. You have many different levels of food challenges. I always say the hardest ones are when they give you the meal for free. You know damn well the restaurant doesn't want to give out free food to everyone every day. So if you have the stomach, here is where you can eat free in Texas if you finish the meal.
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?
Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
30+ Photos of The Most Expensive House Currently For Sale in Texas
Living in the lap of luxury isn't something that is exclusive to states like California and New York. There are some stunning and very pricy mansions here in Texas that will absolutely blow your mind. For example, this is currently the most expensive home for sale in Texas. Keep scrolling to see inside and learn a bit more about the property.
Old West Legends That Were Real Oklahoma Outlaws
Every time I take a vacation away from Oklahoma, it never ceases to amaze me how little people know about this state. I hopped in a cab in Waikiki when I was in Hawaii about a decade ago. The cabbie said "Where are you from?" I told him and the only topic of conversation he could muster was "So that Murrah bombing was pretty bad, huh?" but that's not even a dip in the ocean of weird Oklahoma-based conversations.
The Best Dog in Texas Today is Koda, Who Opened the Door for Locked Out Fireman
Imagine locking yourself outside, but don't worry. You have the bestest girl in the world ready to let you in. I am always willing to fight that dogs are better than cats. Show me a cat that would do what this dog did over in Georgetown, Texas. It looks like the local fire station had one of their workers accidentally lock themselves outside. No need to call someone to come let you in. Koda is smart and can open the door for you.
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
The Dallas Cowboys Lost Because I Failed the 88 Club Chipotle Challenge
Guys, I let the team down yesterday and failed a food challenge. This L is on me 100%. I want to say, I don't think Chipotle wants this to be an official food challenge. I don't think you're meant to eat all of this in one sitting, but I attempted to before the Dallas Cowboys game yesterday. In case you were unaware, Chipotle has an 88 Club menu.
Photos and Video Footage of the November 4 Texas Tornado Outbreak
Y’all stay safe out there. The thing about this time of the year is that even though severe weather isn’t nearly as frequent as it is in the spring, when we do have storms, they pack one hell of a punch. And last Friday (November 4) was the perfect example of the wrath of Mother Nature this time of year.
Bride Blows ‘Dust’ Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years: WATCH
A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows. After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina. When it came time to read their vows to each...
Kid Rock Says ‘Oprah Is a Fraud’ Over Not Endorsing Dr. Oz
Kid Rock is calling Oprah Winfrey a "fraud" over her endorsement of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman instead of Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz. Kid Rock tweeted this blast on Saturday morning (Nov. 5) as the midterm elections are right around the corner (Nov. 8.) Rock takes aim at...
