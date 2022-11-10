ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon May Keep Having Kids To 'Validate His Masculinity,' Psychologist Speculates

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DVjo_0j6XFNoS00
mega

Amid news that TV personality Nick Cannon is expecting his third baby with Abby De La Rosa , one psychologist has started questioning the Wild 'n Out host’s motives in continuously expanding his family.

Fathering 12 children with six different women — twins with ex Mariah Carey ; three children with Brittany Bell ; another set of twins with pregnant Abby De La Rosa ; one son with Bre Tiesi , one daughter with LaNisha Cole and one son who passed away with Alyssa Scott , who is currently expecting her second child with the star — psychologist Jo Hemmings speculated Cannon may be seeking validation by having so many children.

“It was always suggested that men should spread their seed and create as many children as possible , so that the strongest survive,” Hemmings explained shortly after the star made headlines with his latest baby news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHbwa_0j6XFNoS00
mega

Yet in the modern era, she said, the desire to have children stems from different factors.

“But now, people are living longer so it's about power, influence, desire and money,” she continued. “Perhaps for Nick, it’s the quest for validating his masculinity, both emotionally and physically.”

PREGNANT ABBY DE LA ROSA CONFIRMS NICK CANNON IS THE FATHER OF HER BABY, MAKING HIM A DAD OF 12

Hemmings also suggested that the MTV icon’s evident passion for procreating may stem from his own family life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suRm3_0j6XFNoS00
@HIABBYDELAROSA/INSTAGRAM

"Continuing to have children, can also become addictive in itself and so if Nick has an emotional need to fill, he may think that each child will help with that process and they'll fill the space,” she said. "With Nick, I imagine that being left with his paternal grandparents as a child after his parents divorced, may have given him a distorted view of family dynamics, or he might have felt resentful or neglected in some way."

And since Cannon can continue supporting his brood, he likely sees no reason for him to slow down any time soon.

“In Nick’s eyes, so long as he can father children and support them – he has no biological clock of course – why wouldn't he keep on having them?" she explained.

FANS BELIEVE NICK CANNON & ALYSSA SCOTT ARE HAVING TWINS AFTER CONFIRMING THEY'RE EXPECTING ANOTHER CHILD TOGETHER

The Sun previously reported on Hemmings’ speculation surrounding Cannon.

Comments / 14

Izzy1972
2d ago

Sad another child growing up without a father in the home.

Reply
7
Related
RadarOnline

Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support

Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of her unborn third child just days after model Alyssa Scott announced she and Cannon are expecting their second child together following the loss of their son, Zen.Cannon shares his children with six different mothers. He has twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
People

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch

Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
E! News

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
NASHVILLE, TN
HelloGiggles

Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Drama Continues With Announcement of Baby #11

The more the merrier! Baby #11 is on the way for Nick Cannon, who is expecting his second child with model Alyssa Scott. It’s been a big year for Cannon and his growing team of kiddos. Back in September, HelloGiggles reported that Cannon welcomed his ninth child, just weeks after announcing model Brittany Bell is pregnant with his tenth child.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
HollywoodLife

Gabrielle Union Can’t Stop Smiling After Seeing Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo Tribute For Her 50th Birthday: Watch

“The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th,” Gabrielle Union captioned her Nov. 10 Instagram video, In the clip, Gabrielle shared another highlight from her and Dwyane Wade’s family trip to Africa as part of Union’s 50th birthday (which took place on Oct. 29.) This vacation included a stop at a tattoo parlor in Cape Town, South Africa, where Dwyane, 40, got his wife’s initials tattooed on his wrist. The clip that Gabrielle posted showed her real-time reaction to the new ink. “Best bday gift yet,” she captioned the clip of her smiling from ear to ear.
OK! Magazine

'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke 'Scared' To Carry Baby Due To Body Dysmorphia: 'It Affects My Whole Life'

Cheryl Burke has opened up about what she thinks motherhood might look like for her post divorce. During the Wednesday, October 2, episode of her podcast "Burke In The Game" the Dance Moms star sat down with her fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, to explain why she would prefer adopting instead of giving birth naturally after calling it quits with Matthew Lawrence. "Honestly, I am so scared to carry my own baby," Burke told her longtime pal, explaining her deeply rooted fear of gaining weight and battle with body dysmorphia. "It affects my whole life and I...
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Had His 11th Child—Here’s a Look at All His Kids & Their Baby Mamas

Incoming! Nick Cannon’s kids have been making constant headlines this year (and the year before!). The Wild ‘N Out star keeps on making babies with his baby mamas and no one is stopping him. So, why does he have so many children? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly explained why he’s “blessed” with making his babies. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'”I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide...
OK! Magazine

Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo

Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She ‘Crossed A Line’ Talking About Stepson Trey’s Behavior To His Mom Sheree

Jada Pinkett Smith’s blended family with Will Smith didn’t always run so smoothly. The Red Table Talk host, 51, and Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino, 54, recalled butting heads over Sheree’s son Trey in a new episode of the Facebook Watch show. “I can remember some times that I really crossed the line,” she said of step parenting Trey after marrying Will in December of 1997. “There was one time Trey had a play date and he misbehaved. I was like, ‘Uh uh, we gotta sit down, we gotta talk about this, Trey can’t be behaving this way.'”
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

153K+
Followers
5K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy