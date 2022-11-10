Nick Cannon May Keep Having Kids To 'Validate His Masculinity,' Psychologist Speculates

mega

Amid news that TV personality Nick Cannon is expecting his third baby with Abby De La Rosa , one psychologist has started questioning the Wild 'n Out host’s motives in continuously expanding his family.

Fathering 12 children with six different women — twins with ex Mariah Carey ; three children with Brittany Bell ; another set of twins with pregnant Abby De La Rosa ; one son with Bre Tiesi , one daughter with LaNisha Cole and one son who passed away with Alyssa Scott , who is currently expecting her second child with the star — psychologist Jo Hemmings speculated Cannon may be seeking validation by having so many children.

“It was always suggested that men should spread their seed and create as many children as possible , so that the strongest survive,” Hemmings explained shortly after the star made headlines with his latest baby news.

Yet in the modern era, she said, the desire to have children stems from different factors.

“But now, people are living longer so it's about power, influence, desire and money,” she continued. “Perhaps for Nick, it’s the quest for validating his masculinity, both emotionally and physically.”

Hemmings also suggested that the MTV icon’s evident passion for procreating may stem from his own family life.

"Continuing to have children, can also become addictive in itself and so if Nick has an emotional need to fill, he may think that each child will help with that process and they'll fill the space,” she said. "With Nick, I imagine that being left with his paternal grandparents as a child after his parents divorced, may have given him a distorted view of family dynamics, or he might have felt resentful or neglected in some way."

And since Cannon can continue supporting his brood, he likely sees no reason for him to slow down any time soon.

“In Nick’s eyes, so long as he can father children and support them – he has no biological clock of course – why wouldn't he keep on having them?" she explained.

The Sun previously reported on Hemmings’ speculation surrounding Cannon.