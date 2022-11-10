Read full article on original website
Two county manhunt ends with man in custody
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A manhunt in Snyder and Mifflin Counties has come to an end after several days. Officials say 28-year-old Adam Fink has been taken into custody. According to state troopers, just after 10 p.m. November 9, Fink was involved in a shooting along Route 522 in Decatur Township in Mifflin County.
One-car crash injures driver in Lycoming County
CLINTON TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A 28-year-old Lycoming County man is recovering following a one-car crash in Clinton Township early Thursday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver, identified as Dakota Wertman of Muncy, was eastbound on Brouse Road around 6:20 AM when he went into the other lane, hitting a guard rail.
Drunk Altoona man accused of hitting car while fleeing from fight, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing nearly two dozen charges after police said he was drunk when he started a fight with a woman before hitting a parked car while trying to flee the scene. Police were called to the scene on the 500 block of 1st Avenue at around 2:40 a.m., […]
Police: ‘Flustered’ Voter Identified as Culprit in Hit-and-Run Crash in Woodward Township
WOODWARD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash in Woodward Township last week. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened at 2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on Juniata Avenue in Woodward Township, Clearfield County. Police say 82-year-old Donald E. Smecker, of...
Lock Haven man cited in N. Fairview Street incidents
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police had to make two stops at a N. Fairview Street residence on Veterans Day, both incidents involving a Lock Haven man. Friday evening officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of N. Fairview Street. Their report said it was found that Terry Butler, 47, Lock Haven, allegedly hit the victim in the face. Butler was charged with harassment. A short while later, police said, officers were called back to the same residence where Butler was reported throwing items off a second story balcony.
Altoona burglar used sculpture to fend off police before arrest
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A burglar in Altoona was found in someone’s home and reportedly tried to fend off the police with a sculpture from inside the residence, Altoona police report. According to the arresting officer, 55-year-old Michael Boccardi tried breaking into a home on East 4th Avenue near Lloyd Street Nov. 6 by smashing […]
PSP looking for man who fled scene in Turbotville
Turbotville, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a man who fled from the scene of an incident Tuesday morning in Turbotville. Police say they were called to investigate an incident at King and Paradise streets at 11:50 a.m. A male suspect then fled an on ATV. The man is described as being white and stocky with a full beard. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Hill at 570-524-2662. Police did not say what the incident involved.
Man allegedly storms into school to confront principal while concealing gun
Williamsport, Pa. — An angry parent allegedly stormed into Williamsport Area Middle School and confronted the principal while concealing a handgun in his waistband. Jessie Nourridden Lopez, 37, of Williamsport, now faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on school property charges for the incident that occurred on Sept. 30. Officer Thadd Trafford of Williamsport Bureau of Police says Lopez came to the school regarding an issue with...
Man charged after barging into ex-girlfriend's house
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was arrested after he allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s house and refused to let her leave. Shavonn Abdul Caesar, 31, was no longer in a relationship with the accuser and he was told not to come to her house in the 700 block of First Street, the woman told police. But on Nov. 7, she heard a knock at the door around 1:30 p.m. and reportedly saw Ceasar began to push the door open, uninvited. ...
Bald eagle struck and killed by car
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 […]
DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
Route 54 closed in Lewis Township, Northumberland County
11:30 a.m UPDATE: One lane of Route 54 is open near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Traffic is being controlled with flagging. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — Route 54 is closed in both directions near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, due a downed tree and utilities. A detour using local roads is in place, according to PennDOT. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Traveling in that area? Be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, expect delays in travel and drive with caution. Check conditions in real time on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
Centre County Pedestrian Death
One individual has died as a result of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Centre County Friday night, police say. According to a press release, the individuals in the vehicle did not see the pedestrian step onto the roadway due to the weather conditions. Police say the vehicle struck the...
16-year-old shot in Cumberland County taken to hospital with serious injuries
A 16-year-old was shot Friday night in Carlisle in what police say was a targeted shooting. The teen was transported to the hospital from the scene at 100 E. North St. after 11:30 p.m. with serious injuries, according to the Carlisle Borough Police. Meanwhile, the victim’s assailant is still on the loose.
Teenager shot and seriously injured in Carlisle: Police
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-year-old was injured during a shooting in Carlisle on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Carlisle Police, detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred along the 100 block of East North Street at 11:38 p.m. Police say a 16-year-old was shot during the incident and was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital where they are receiving care at this time.
PSP investigating hacks on Walmart accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating two separate hacks where multiple items were purchased through a victim’s Walmart accounts. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in Schuylkill County, troopers were told of a theft where an unknown suspect accessed the victim’s Walmart account. PSP says the hacker was able to place an order through the […]
