Mifflin County, PA

Newswatch 16

Two county manhunt ends with man in custody

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A manhunt in Snyder and Mifflin Counties has come to an end after several days. Officials say 28-year-old Adam Fink has been taken into custody. According to state troopers, just after 10 p.m. November 9, Fink was involved in a shooting along Route 522 in Decatur Township in Mifflin County.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WOLF

One-car crash injures driver in Lycoming County

CLINTON TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A 28-year-old Lycoming County man is recovering following a one-car crash in Clinton Township early Thursday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver, identified as Dakota Wertman of Muncy, was eastbound on Brouse Road around 6:20 AM when he went into the other lane, hitting a guard rail.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven man cited in N. Fairview Street incidents

LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police had to make two stops at a N. Fairview Street residence on Veterans Day, both incidents involving a Lock Haven man. Friday evening officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of N. Fairview Street. Their report said it was found that Terry Butler, 47, Lock Haven, allegedly hit the victim in the face. Butler was charged with harassment. A short while later, police said, officers were called back to the same residence where Butler was reported throwing items off a second story balcony.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona burglar used sculpture to fend off police before arrest

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A burglar in Altoona was found in someone’s home and reportedly tried to fend off the police with a sculpture from inside the residence, Altoona police report. According to the arresting officer, 55-year-old Michael Boccardi tried breaking into a home on East 4th Avenue near Lloyd Street Nov. 6 by smashing […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PSP looking for man who fled scene in Turbotville

Turbotville, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a man who fled from the scene of an incident Tuesday morning in Turbotville. Police say they were called to investigate an incident at King and Paradise streets at 11:50 a.m. A male suspect then fled an on ATV. The man is described as being white and stocky with a full beard. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Hill at 570-524-2662. Police did not say what the incident involved.
TURBOTVILLE, PA
wkok.com

MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly storms into school to confront principal while concealing gun

Williamsport, Pa. — An angry parent allegedly stormed into Williamsport Area Middle School and confronted the principal while concealing a handgun in his waistband. Jessie Nourridden Lopez, 37, of Williamsport, now faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on school property charges for the incident that occurred on Sept. 30. Officer Thadd Trafford of Williamsport Bureau of Police says Lopez came to the school regarding an issue with...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after barging into ex-girlfriend's house

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was arrested after he allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s house and refused to let her leave. Shavonn Abdul Caesar, 31, was no longer in a relationship with the accuser and he was told not to come to her house in the 700 block of First Street, the woman told police. But on Nov. 7, she heard a knock at the door around 1:30 p.m. and reportedly saw Ceasar began to push the door open, uninvited. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
News Channel 34

Bald eagle struck and killed by car

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
local21news.com

DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 54 closed in Lewis Township, Northumberland County

11:30 a.m UPDATE: One lane of Route 54 is open near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Traffic is being controlled with flagging. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — Route 54 is closed in both directions near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, due a downed tree and utilities. A detour using local roads is in place, according to PennDOT. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Traveling in that area? Be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, expect delays in travel and drive with caution. Check conditions in real time on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Centre County Pedestrian Death

One individual has died as a result of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Centre County Friday night, police say. According to a press release, the individuals in the vehicle did not see the pedestrian step onto the roadway due to the weather conditions. Police say the vehicle struck the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Teenager shot and seriously injured in Carlisle: Police

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-year-old was injured during a shooting in Carlisle on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Carlisle Police, detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred along the 100 block of East North Street at 11:38 p.m. Police say a 16-year-old was shot during the incident and was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital where they are receiving care at this time.
CARLISLE, PA
WBRE

PSP investigating hacks on Walmart accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating two separate hacks where multiple items were purchased through a victim’s Walmart accounts. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in Schuylkill County, troopers were told of a theft where an unknown suspect accessed the victim’s Walmart account. PSP says the hacker was able to place an order through the […]

