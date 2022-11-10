Read full article on original website
Alabama man dead after head-on collision sends car into parking lot
An Alabama man died Saturday from injuries sustained during a multiple-vehicle crash earlier in the week. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Michael L. McCants, 39, died Saturday at Vaughan Regional Medical Center, four days after being involved in a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. on Alabama 22 near Dallas County 65, one mile north of Selma.
selmasun.com
Hospitality training sessions being held in Selma, Thomasville
Training sessions for workers in the hospitality industry were held in Selma Monday and Tuesday. Selma was one of four locations for the classes, which are designed to stimulate sustainable tourism, economic development, and business and community growth in central, south-central and south Alabama counties. Known as the Flawless Delivery...
selmasun.com
Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. in Luverne receives grant to expand
The Pepsi-Cola Boggling Co. in Luverne has received a $500,000 CDBG grant to move from its long-time location in the southern portion of the city to a bigger facility and will create 10 new jobs. The company will retain 79 employees as they prepare to move to a 75,000-square-foot building...
WSFA
I-85 SB lane in Macon County reopens following crash
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck that closed down a southbound lane of Interstate 65 for more than 24 hours has been cleared. The wreck involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 44 in Macon County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent...
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in wooded area off Alabama county road
The remains of an Alabama man missing since 2018 have been discovered after police were notified by a cell tower worker that human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off a Shelby County road. Officers and crime scene technicians with the Calera Police Department responded and conducted a...
alabamanews.net
Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Police Chase in Montgomery
Montgomery police say an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to a chase. Police say they tried to make the stop in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. That’s near the Interstate 85/Eastern Boulevard exit. Police say the driver refused to stop and led them...
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
selmasun.com
Vernetta Perkins to moderate Achievement Week discussion panel tomorrow
Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold a discussion tomorrow at the Anchor, with Dallas County District Judge Vernetta Perkins moderating. The "Let's Talk Selma" panel will discuss issues such as crime in the community. It will feature Greek letter organization members Edward Armstrong, Sheronda Armstrong, Eris Beasley, Donald Shepard, Judge Robert Bryant, and Lynda Blackmon Lowery.
Walmart Closes Location In Alabama
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Walmart Store Temporarily Closes
The latest location closed for safety reasons will remain shuttered until clear, following a fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WTAE.com, SelmaSun.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
Montgomery Man Killed in Chevrolet Corvette Crash
Montgomery police say a man has been killed after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette. Police say 53-year-old Andrew Sword of Montgomery crashed in the 1100 block of East South Boulevard at around 10:40PM Saturday. That’s between Norman Bridge and Narrow Lane roads. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
elmoreautauganews.com
Clanton Residents Arrested in Millbrook; Charged with Theft, other charges
Top Photo: Michael Taylor of Clanton. (Elmore County Jail photo) On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police officers responded to Walmart with regard to a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two individuals, both of whom were alleged to have been observed in the act of committing theft, by Walmart loss prevention personnel. One of the suspects, later identified as Michael Taylor, a 52-year-old Clanton resident, refused to cooperate with police officers, tampering with physical evidence by swallowing drugs or drug paraphernalia, and actively resisted officers, as they attempted to take him into custody. Officers deployed both chemical irritant and later a Taser to take Taylor into custody. Taylor was placed under arrest, being charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
WSFA
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2020 murder, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. According to Bailey’s office, Henry Joiner was found guilty in the shooting death of Louis Miles Jr. During...
WSFA
Snow outlook for Montgomery
Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
