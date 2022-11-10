Read full article on original website
cspdailynews.com
Punchh Launches Subscription Solution for Restaurants and C-Stores
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. — Through its loyalty software Punchh, ParTech Inc. is offering enterprise restaurants and convenience-store brands a way to launch and manage a subscription program. Punchh Subscriptions integrates with mobile apps and online ordering solutions. Features include subscription tracking, renewal processing, automated renewal marketing messaging, customer targeting...
