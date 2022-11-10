ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newscenter1.tv

New South Dakota license plate designs to be issued next year

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota will be issuing new license plate designs for non-commercial and emblem plates with titling of motor vehicles and registration renewals beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem, emblem motorcycle, personalized, personalized motorcycle, amateur radio and low speed plates. The...
