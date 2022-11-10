Read full article on original website
Related
Git 'er done: Master plan approval by Albany City Commission sets stage for implementation
ALBANY — It’s been a long time coming, but the city of Albany is itching to roll up its collective sleeves and get to the business of revamping downtown. After the Albany City Commission approved a downtown master plan in October, city staff are busy working out proposals for the first stages of the project that will help transform a 391-acre area economically and aesthetically.
Americus Times-Recorder
Area Beat Report November 11 through 14
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary. Bell, David Calvin (Bonded Out), 61, DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane. Cross, Jarvis Deon (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation. Geddis, Candice Lashaye (Bonded Out), 34, Hold for Stewart County Sheriff’s Office. Harris, Charles Eirven (In Jail),...
Columbus: Local government announces Thanksgiving holiday hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up on Nov. 24. Here’s a look at how Columbus’ government services will operate during the Holiday period. For more information, visit https://www.columbusga.gov/.
Americus Times-Recorder
Post-Election statements and sentiments
With the November 8, 2022, election having come and gone, many of the candidates gave final words to the election season. It is to be expected, after trying to form relationships with their constituents for months. In most cases, the candidate, whether the winner or not, chose to thank the voter. There is a reflection upon the importance of each vote cast, and for each person who believed in their candidate so much they offered their energies in many ways outside of casting a vote. In the case of Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker there was a candidate confident in their ability to see it through to the finish line. The following are but a few of the statements for the citizens of Georgia. If you would like to read official statements, they can be found on the candidates’ websites.
UPDATE: U.S. 431 North and AL 165 re-opened after fatal car accident
UPDATE 11/14/2022 5:39 p.m.: The Russell County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the the woman killed in the crash — Cindy Deal, 53, from Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Deal’s next of kin has been notified. UPDATE 11/14/2022 2:18 p.m.: Our News 3 reporter says both U.S. 431 North and AL 165 have re-opened following the […]
Nine 'Work Ready' graduates paired with employers during graduation ceremony at Albany Goodwill
ALBANY – Even if half of his fellow graduates had not mentioned Eugene Dawson as an inspiration, he would have been hard to miss; he was the only sexegenarian in a group ranging from young 20s to their 40s. Dawson, one of nine of the latest graduates from Georgia’s...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Work Ready graduates ready to hit the job road running
For nine Georgia Work Ready graduates, a 20-day pre-apprenticeship program and training through Goodwill Industries opened a door to a future as an electrician or construction worker of equipment operator. The Albany area residents were able to earn apprenticeships at Albany companies, which were announced at the Thursday graduation ceremony at Goodwill's Career Center.
Americus Times-Recorder
South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy Class 22-02 graduation held
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy Class 22-02 completed their training and were presented with their Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certificates of completion in a ceremony in the John M. Pope Center on the Americus campus. The graduates of SGTC’s LEA Class 22-02 included:...
'It's in God's hands now': Warner Robins officials discuss opening hub for homeless in the city
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It’s estimated that Warner Robins has about 150 people that are living on the streets. The city is moving forward with efforts on helping their homeless population. For the first time, the city could create its own hub and shelter for those in need.
southgatv.com
Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties
In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
wfxl.com
Fraudulent calls about missed jury duty making the rounds in Crisp County
The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about fraudulent calls. CCSO says that "calls and emails, which threaten recipients with fines or jail time if they do not comply, are fraudulent and are not connected with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office." Crisp County does not require anyone to...
WTVM
Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
Rain showers return Tuesday while remaining below average in the extended forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dry and cool airmass in place across the southeast will hold for another day with very chilly temperatures Monday. Clear and cold through the overnight as temperatures fall again to the mid 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for our northern tier counties for sensitive vegetation. The dry and cool […]
WALB 10
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is now facing a murder charge after the victim she allegedly shot died on Monday, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD). Brianna Rich, 29, of Tifton, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Jonterriouse Hope 24, of Sylvester, TPD says.
WTVM
Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
southgatv.com
Man Jumps from Oglethorpe Bridge
On November 14, 2022, before 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Oglethorpe Bridge in response to a 59-year-old male jumping off the bridge. Witnesses informed officers that the victim jumped off the bridge, but they were able to rescue him. The victim stated that he attempted to commit suicide. He suffered leg injuries and was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital; he is now stable. The Albany Police Department’s REACH (Responding, Engaging, And, Cultivating, Hope) officer responded to the incident and contacted the victim at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for further support.
WALB 10
APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an Albany Police Department (APD) report stated. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the 1600 block of Gail Avenue began when the victim said that all four people were inside the home when gunshots and debris were suddenly seen in the kitchen.
'Come get you some food': Central Georgia church's food drive helping families in need for the holidays
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — As part of 13WMAZ's "Stuff the Truck" event to feed families in Central Georgia, we're telling you how others in the community are making sure their community's stomachs are full. Christian Friends Baptist Church in Hawkinsville partners with Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. Every second Monday...
Albany Herald
Lee County sweeps Dougherty in Tip-Off Classic
ALBANY - The Lee County Trojan boys and girls basketball teams opened the season Saturday afternoon with wins over Dougherty. The girls opened the classic with a 48-30 win and the boys followed with a 61-54 victory at Albany State West. "It was a good win," said Lee County head...
MCLB-Albany birthday celebration includes cake-cutting, uniform pageant
MCLB-ALBANY — It was a happy 247th birthday for the U.S. Marine Corps this week, and at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, the big day was celebrated with the traditional cake-cutting ceremony. “As we celebrate the 247th anniversary of our Corps’ founding, we reflect on nearly 2 1/2 centuries of...
Comments / 0