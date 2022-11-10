ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, GA

The Albany Herald

Git 'er done: Master plan approval by Albany City Commission sets stage for implementation

ALBANY — It’s been a long time coming, but the city of Albany is itching to roll up its collective sleeves and get to the business of revamping downtown. After the Albany City Commission approved a downtown master plan in October, city staff are busy working out proposals for the first stages of the project that will help transform a 391-acre area economically and aesthetically.
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Area Beat Report November 11 through 14

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary. Bell, David Calvin (Bonded Out), 61, DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane. Cross, Jarvis Deon (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation. Geddis, Candice Lashaye (Bonded Out), 34, Hold for Stewart County Sheriff’s Office. Harris, Charles Eirven (In Jail),...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Post-Election statements and sentiments

With the November 8, 2022, election having come and gone, many of the candidates gave final words to the election season. It is to be expected, after trying to form relationships with their constituents for months. In most cases, the candidate, whether the winner or not, chose to thank the voter. There is a reflection upon the importance of each vote cast, and for each person who believed in their candidate so much they offered their energies in many ways outside of casting a vote. In the case of Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker there was a candidate confident in their ability to see it through to the finish line. The following are but a few of the statements for the citizens of Georgia. If you would like to read official statements, they can be found on the candidates’ websites.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Work Ready graduates ready to hit the job road running

For nine Georgia Work Ready graduates, a 20-day pre-apprenticeship program and training through Goodwill Industries opened a door to a future as an electrician or construction worker of equipment operator. The Albany area residents were able to earn apprenticeships at Albany companies, which were announced at the Thursday graduation ceremony at Goodwill's Career Center.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties

In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Fraudulent calls about missed jury duty making the rounds in Crisp County

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about fraudulent calls. CCSO says that "calls and emails, which threaten recipients with fines or jail time if they do not comply, are fraudulent and are not connected with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office." Crisp County does not require anyone to...
WTVM

Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WALB 10

TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is now facing a murder charge after the victim she allegedly shot died on Monday, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD). Brianna Rich, 29, of Tifton, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Jonterriouse Hope 24, of Sylvester, TPD says.
TIFTON, GA
WTVM

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
COLUMBUS, GA
southgatv.com

Man Jumps from Oglethorpe Bridge

On November 14, 2022, before 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Oglethorpe Bridge in response to a 59-year-old male jumping off the bridge. Witnesses informed officers that the victim jumped off the bridge, but they were able to rescue him. The victim stated that he attempted to commit suicide. He suffered leg injuries and was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital; he is now stable. The Albany Police Department’s REACH (Responding, Engaging, And, Cultivating, Hope) officer responded to the incident and contacted the victim at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for further support.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an Albany Police Department (APD) report stated. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the 1600 block of Gail Avenue began when the victim said that all four people were inside the home when gunshots and debris were suddenly seen in the kitchen.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County sweeps Dougherty in Tip-Off Classic

ALBANY - The Lee County Trojan boys and girls basketball teams opened the season Saturday afternoon with wins over Dougherty. The girls opened the classic with a 48-30 win and the boys followed with a 61-54 victory at Albany State West. "It was a good win," said Lee County head...
ALBANY, GA

