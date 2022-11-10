Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was arrested after he allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s house and refused to let her leave. Shavonn Abdul Caesar, 31, was no longer in a relationship with the accuser and he was told not to come to her house in the 700 block of First Street, the woman told police. But on Nov. 7, she heard a knock at the door around 1:30 p.m. and reportedly saw Ceasar began to push the door open, uninvited. ...

