Man wanted in central Pa. shooting is apprehended: police
A man wanted in connection with a Mifflin County shooting that put another man in the hospital has been apprehended, according to Pennsylvania State Police. In a social media post, state police said that Adam Fink, 28, has been taken into custody on charges stemming from the incident in Decatur Township on the evening of Nov. 9, in which a 20-year-old victim was shot and subsequently taken to Hershey Medical Center in stable condition.
Man in Custody After Mifflin County Shooting, Victim is Charged Too
MCCLURE – A Mifflin County man is now in custody after a shooting Wednesday carried into a police manhunt in McClure Thursday. Lewistown state police said Saturday morning they captured 28-year-old Adam Fink of McVeytown, but did not release any more details. He is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and other related charges.
local21news.com
abc27.com
Mifflin County shooting suspect arrested after days-long manhunt
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Fink, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9, was arrested by State Police on Nov. 11. According to State Police, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived they say Fink had fled the scene and a gunshot victim was located.
Man at large after central Pa. shooting: state police
Police are looking for the man they say is responsible for an attempted homicide late Wednesday night in central Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police said 28-year-old Adam Fink shot a 20-year-old man around 10:17 p.m. on the 5800 block of Route 522 in Decatur Township, Mifflin County. Fink fled the scene...
