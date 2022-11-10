ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

City2 practices at Citypark

St. Louis City2 hit the pitch on their new Citypark stadium to get a practice in before Wednesday’s friendly exhibition against Bayer Leverkusen. it will be the first soccer game played in St. Louis’ new home for MLS soccer and their City SC team. Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans was at the practice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy