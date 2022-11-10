ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Lorde Details the Harsh Reality of Touring in 2022: ‘Things Are at an Almost Unprecedented Level of Difficulty’

By Taylor Mims
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Lorde is dishing about the reality of touring in 2022.

On Wednesday (Nov. 9), the “Solar Power” singer sent a newsletter to fans that included a “spiel” on the difficulties artists are facing on the road, highlighting “a storm of factors” that have led to this moment.

“Basically, for artists, promoters and crews, things are at an almost unprecedented level of difficulty,” she wrote. “Let’s start with three years’ worth of shows happening in one. Add global economic downturn, and then add the totally understandable wariness for concertgoers around health risks.”

Lorde went on to cite crew shortages, overbooked trucks and tour buses and venues, the inflated prices of flights and hotel rooms and COVID-related costs, among other issues. She added that freight costs are “truly mindboggling,” with prices three times higher than they were pre-pandemic.

While Lorde counts herself lucky in the current touring market, she explained to her fans that this is not the case for most artists, stating, “for pretty much every artist selling less tickets than I am, touring has become a demented struggle to break even or face debt.”

“Ticket prices would have to increase to start accommodating even a little of this, but absolutely no one wants to charge their harried and extremely-compassionate-and-flexible audience any more f—ing money,” she wrote. “Nearly every tour has been besieged with cancellations and postponements and promises and letdowns, and audiences have shown such understanding and such faith, that between that and the post-COVID wariness about getting out there at all, scaring people away by charging the true cost ain’t an option. All we want to do is play for you.”

For some artists, Lorde continued, touring is financially unfeasible even if they sell out the entire run of dates, given the price of production and how much they’re willing to charge their fans. She cited this dilemma as a likely cause for the spate of recent tour cancellations due to mental health concerns.

“Understandably, all of this takes a toll — on crews, on promoters, and on artists,” she added. “You’ll notice a ton of artists cancelling shows citing mental health concerns in the past year, and I really think the stress of this stuff is a factor — we’re a collection of the world’s most sensitive flowers who also spent the last two years inside, and maybe the task of creating a space where people’s pain and grief and jubilation can be held night after night with a razor thin profit margin and dozens of people to pay is feeling like a teeny bit much.”

In 2022, acts like GAYLE , Shawn Mendes , Justin Bieber and Anuel AA have canceled tours to focus on their mental health. In addition, artists including Animal Collective and Santigold have called off their runs due to various economic issues, including those cited by Lorde.

The last year of touring has proven a difficult time for many artists, most prominently mid-tier and emerging acts — some of whom have gone public with their struggles. According to many independent promoters in the concert business, the live music industry is no longer enjoying the post-lockdown boon thanks to oversaturation in the market, high ticket prices and budget-conscious consumers. Among other myriad issues, tours are struggling to get tour buses , while many experienced drivers have left the touring sector during the pandemic. Items that used to be easy to come by — such as cymbals, in-ear monitors and lighting fixtures — have also been a struggle to procure for even major acts like Coldplay and Jack White .

Even with her rescheduled Solar Power tour selling well, Lorde wrote that she still feels the immense pressure and was even forced to cancel her March 3 show at Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth, New Zealand due to low ticket sales.

“I’m not immune to the stress — just a month ago I was looking at a show that was pretty undersold and panicking, only for it to sell the remaining 2000 tickets in ten days. Wild stuff,” she wrote. “I wanted to put all of this in your minds to illustrate that nothing’s simple when it comes to touring at the moment, and if your faves are confusing you with their erratic moves, some of this could be playing a part.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Kygo Drops Surprise Album ‘Thrill of the Chase’: Steam It Now

While the holiday season is just getting started, Kygo is already dropping gifts. The Norwegian producer dropped a surprise album, Thrill of the Chase, on Friday (Nov. 11). Out via RCA Records, the 14-track LP features the previously released singles “Undeniable” featuring X Ambassadors, “Woke Up In Love” with Gryffin and Calum Scott, “Never Really Loved Me” featuring Dean Lewis and the disco-centric “Dancing Feet,” a collaboration with Joe Jonas‘ DNCE project. “I’ve been working on this collection of songs over the last 2 years and hope you enjoy them as much as I do!” Kygo wrote on social media...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 2022 MTV EMAs Red Carpet Appearance, Wardrobe Change

Taylor Swift, the top winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, made an unannounced appearance at the awards show to accept her honors in-person. After taking with selfies with fans and posing for photographers on the red carpet on Sunday (Nov. 13), Swift took home four awards: best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” One dress wasn’t enough for Swift, who arrived in a dress featuring a low-cut, black bodysuit with a bejeweled, netted skirt, but had changed into a bedazzled minidress with a polo collar by the time of her best...
Billboard

GAYLE Spills the Tea on How Taylor Swift Asked Her to Open for The Eras Tour: ‘I Feel Like This Is a Dream’

GAYLE went to the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 13) and dished about how she ended up as an opener on Taylor Swift‘s upcoming Eras Tour. “Obviously I’ve known about Taylor, for forever, like my whole entire life — I can’t remember a time where I didn’t know Taylor Swift,” the teen sensation told Entertainment Tonight from the red carpet in Düsseldorf, Germany. “My best friend and I went to [an] awards show and Taylor Swift happened to be there, and I did a performance and some very cool things happened after that.” Related Watch All the 2022 MTV EMA...
Billboard

Watch All the 2022 MTV EMA Performances: Muse, Gorillaz, GAYLE & More

The 2022 MTV EMAs were held Sunday (Nov. 13) at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, and featured performances from several of the night’s nominees. Performers included David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, who won best collaboration for “I’m Good (Blue)” (and Guetta also won best electronic); Muse, who won best rock; Gorillaz, who performed with Thundercat and won best alternative, and many more hitmakers. The show also featured performances by Ava Max, Stormzy and Debbie, OneRepublic, GAYLE, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, SPINALL, Ayanna and Nasty C, and Kalush Orchestra. Armani White performed during the red carpet show. Related Taylor Swift Is Top Winner at...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Brings the ‘Twilight’ Nostalgia With Florence + the Machine Cover: Watch

Twihards, this one’s for you. On the Friday (Nov. 11) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson dusted off a song from the Twilight films’ soundtracks for her latest Kellyoke cover: “Heavy In Your Arms” by Florence + the Machine. Related Kelly Clarkson Goes 'Gitchi, Gitchi, Ya Ya, Da Da' on LaBelle Cover 11/11/2022 Standing in the center of a stage flush with blood-red lights, the three-time Grammy winner’s crystal-clear vocals were so powerful throughout the performance, they had no trouble at all dominating the heavy drums, synths and guitars delivered by her band of backup musicians, Y’all. “I’m so heavy, heavy, I’m...
Billboard

Cardi B Remembers Takeoff in Emotional Tribute: ‘The Pain Is Incomparable’

Cardi B continues to mourn the “untimely passing” of Takeoff. Shortly after the Migos rapper’s memorial service in Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 11), Cardi took to social media to further reflect on the devastating loss. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” Cardi, who is married to Migos member Offset, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo gallery of Takeoff. “I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to...
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

Drake and 21 Savage Dominate U.K. Chart With ‘Her Loss’

Move over Taylor Swift, Drake and 21 Savage are the new rulers of the U.K. albums chart. On the latest survey, published last Friday (Nov. 11), Her Loss (via OVO/Republic Records) roars to No. 1, for Savage’s first-ever U.K. leader, and Drake’s fifth, following Views (2016), Scorpion (2018), Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020), and Certified Lover Boy (2021). The collaborative hip-hop sets ends the reign of Swift’s Midnights (EMI) at two weeks. Midnights dips 1-2 on the current Official U.K. Albums Chart. Starting at No. 3 is First Aid Kit’s Palomino (Columbia), the second top 5 from the Swedish folk duo (sister act...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Holds Atop Hot 100, Drake Debuts 8 Songs in Top 10

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” adds a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, boosted by seven new remixes released between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10. Two weeks ago, the song soared in at the Hot 100’s summit, as Swift made history as the first artist to hold the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. Meanwhile, Drake blasts in with eight debuts in the Hot 100’s top 10, including seven with 21 Savage, as the pair’s collaborative LP Her Loss launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Related Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Debuts...
Billboard

The Weeknd Is Thinking About Pulling ‘Trilogy’ Compilation From Streaming Services, Maybe

We live in an age when nothing is ever the last word. That appears to be The Weeknd‘s thinking when it comes to his beloved Trilogy project. The collection originally dropped in Nov. 2012, a year after the then-enigmatic singer released a series of three intriguing mixtapes, House of Balloons, Thursday and Echoes of Silence. Related Glass Animals' 'Heat Waves' Ties The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' for Longest Run in Hot 100 History 11/14/2022 Trilogy whipped together remastered and remixed versions of 30 songs, including lead single “Wicked Games,” which topped out at No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100. At...
Billboard

20 Questions With Louis Tomlinson: How ‘Faith in the Future’ Built His Confidence and Showed Who He Truly Is

After years of playing catch up, Louis Tomlinson is finally two steps ahead of himself. The former One Direction member’s solo career thus far has seen him adopting a trial-and-error approach to discovering the exact formula that would bring out the best of him as a leading musician. He tested the post-band waters early on with collaborations that adhered more to what he thought was expected of him, then packaged his understanding of grief, resilience, and romance into his self-reflective debut album Walls. He only got to perform two live shows after the record’s January 2020 release before the pandemic...
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Channel Tres, The Blessed Madonna, Chris Lake & More

This week in dance music: A-Trak spoke out about the “the extremely hurtful & alarming” surge of antisemitism, VASSY performed at a Denver Nuggets game, Flume celebrated the 10 year anniversary of his debut album with an unreleased song from the LP, we spoke with Ghazi and Moody Jones of EMPIRE about their recent acquisition of Dirtybird, Fred again..’s Actual Life 3 debuted at No. 3 on Hot Dance/Electronic Albums and Kygo surprise-released his fourth studio LP, Thrill Of The Chase. Beyond all that is a hot week of new releases. Ready? Let’s dig in. Channel Tres, “6am” Channel Tres is living...
Billboard

Morgan Wallen Says He Performed All of This Year’s Concerts ‘Mostly in a Sober State of Mind’

Morgan Wallen may not have taken home any CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9), but he did open up on the event’s red carpet. Wallen — who was nominated for the evening’s highest honor, entertainer of the year, as well as male vocalist of the year — spoke with Extra about his year, what he’s learned about himself and how he approached his tour with a new mindset. Related Morgan Wallen's 'You Proof' Leads Country Airplay for Career-Best Fifth Week 11/11/2022 “I think we played like 75 shows or something like that this year, and I did them all mostly in a sober state of...
Billboard

Watch Pink Ask Brandi Carlile ‘Will You Come On Tour With Me?’

When she performs live, Pink never phones it in. When she announces her tour buddy, however, she just has to use her mobile. The pop superstar has tapped country star Brandi Carlile to join her on tour, breaking the good news with a fun, viral video. In the clip, the pair are sat beside one another, and dressed to impress. Pink apologizes as she makes a “really important phone call.” She’s not lying. Carlile picks up and the pair get down to business. “I was really afraid to ask you this question to your face,” Pink opens. “Oh, I’m married,” Carlile interjects. Right, true. “You...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Rules U.K. Chart For Third Week

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” (via EMI) enters a third week at No. 1 on the U.K. chart, a new career-best streak for the U.S. pop superstar. With its third-consecutive cycle atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published last Friday (Nov. 11), “Anti-Hero” supersedes Swift’s 2017 hit “Look What You Made Me Do” (two weeks at No. 1) as her longest leader. “Anti-Hero,” the first track on Swift’s 10th and latest studio album, enjoys a push thanks to a fresh cut featuring Bleachers, the project of Midnights producer Jack Antonoff.  As their collaborative collection Her Loss (OVO/Republic Records) blasts to No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart,...
Billboard

Drake Shares Hot 100 Top 10 With One Particular Entry Blocked Out With Emojis

Drake was feeling a little petty with the release of the new Hot 100 tally on Monday (Nov. 14), and shared his thoughts cryptically via Instagram Stories. The rapper shared the latest Hot 100 top 10 dated Nov. 19, 2022, in which he has eight debuts, including seven with 21 Savage, as the pair’s collaborative project Her Loss launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. However, the No. 1 spot remains Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” for a third week, and the No. 10 spot was taken by Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ sultry collab, “Unholy.” In his screenshot, Drake left “Unholy” unscathed, but covered Swift’s achievement...
Billboard

Quavo Shares Tribute to Takeoff: ‘I Love You With All My Heart’

Quavo shared an emotional tribute to his nephew Takeoff after the shocking death of the Migos rapper. Takeoff (born Kirshnik Khari Ball) was shot and killed on Nov. 1 in Houston, Texas. He was 28. “Dear Take, it’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” Quavo wrote on Instagram on Saturday (Nov. 12), where he also shared a slideshow of personal photos the day after a memorial service for Takeoff. The two, along with Offset, make up the Grammy-nominated trio Migos. During their career together, the three-piece released four studio...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album, Her Loss, debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Nov. 19) with the year’s biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop set and the fourth-largest streaming week ever for any album. Her Loss launches with 404,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 10, according to Luminate. Streaming activity drove the bulk of that sum, to the tune of 513.56 million on-demand official streams of its 16 tracks. Her Loss is the 12th No. 1 for Drake and the third leader for 21 Savage. Drake now solely has the third-most...
Billboard

Director Ryan Coogler and Producers Talk ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack’s Lead Single, Working with Rihanna, and the Late Chadwick Boseman

It’s Wakanda forever! The day has arrived (Friday, Nov. 11) where the much-anticipated Black Panther sequel will be watched in theaters across the nation. Along with the film, the soundtrack to the movie arrived last Friday, with appearances from the likes of Tems, Future, E-40 — and the collection’s marquee attraction, Rihanna’s first new single in six years, “Lift Me Up.” Related How the 'Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack Helped Rihanna Top the Charts Again 11/11/2022 Ludwig Göransson, who won his first Oscar for best original score for Black Panther, worked on the soundtrack, including “Lift Me Up.” “It was extremely special. Ryan and...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy