FOX Sports

Royals hire Rays' Hoover as bench coach for Quatraro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays field coordinator Paul Hoover to serve as the bench coach for Matt Quatraro on Monday, giving the new Kansas City manager a familiar sounding board on his initial staff. Hoover and Quatraro have known each other for more...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Report: Espada to Return as Astros Bench Coach for 2023 Season

During a press conference last week, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker noted the organization was trying to bring back bench coach Joe Espada for the 2023 season after his pursuit of a managerial position fell through for a third straight year. Espada is reportedly back on contract for the 2023...
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win

In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Mets in trade talks with Rays for pitching support

Late last night, it was reported by Jon Morosi of MLB Network that the New York Mets are one of a few teams to be in contact with the Tampa Bay Rays. Their talks are reportedly around the available pitching that the Rays have. The other three teams listed by...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
InsideTheRangers

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning had an up-and-down performance in his second season as a Texas Rangers starting pitcher. InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. P Dane Dunning. Statistics for 2022: Dunning went 4-8 with a 4.46 ERA in...
Yardbarker

Lions trio headline Pro Football Focus’ midseason All-Rookie Team

While the 32nd-ranked Detroit Lions defense has been the metaphorical punching bag of the NFL this season, the team appears to have found a trio of solid building blocks for the future. Pro Football Focus recently named its midseason All-Rookie Team with three Lions players — defensive end Aidan Hutchinson,...
DETROIT, MI

