#IMOMSOHARD | An Evening Out for MomsBrennon HightowerChicago, IL
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Houston Astros reportedly targeting best catcher in MLB free agency
The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are looking to get even stronger this winter with a new report claiming
Astros Catcher Díaz Returns to Dominican Winter League
Following his stint on the taxi squad in the postseason, Houston Astros catcher Yainer Díaz is playing in the Dominican Winter League.
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Heaney Rumors: New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays Among Interested Teams
Despite coming off a rough finish to the 2021 season with the New York Yankees, Andrew Heaney drew free agency interest from upwards of 10 teams prior to signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year, $8.5 million contract. Heaney believed joining the Dodgers would help him get back...
FOX Sports
Royals hire Rays' Hoover as bench coach for Quatraro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays field coordinator Paul Hoover to serve as the bench coach for Matt Quatraro on Monday, giving the new Kansas City manager a familiar sounding board on his initial staff. Hoover and Quatraro have known each other for more...
José Altuve to Face Astros During Spring Training
José Altuve and Venezuela will take take on the Houston Astros during Spring Training.
Lions' Grades: Dan Campbell's Gritty Football Team Learns to Win
All Lions provides its grades for the Detroit Lions' position groups, after the team's Week 10 win against the Chicago Bears.
Rays shift Rodney Linares, add two to coaching staff
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays on Monday made the new look of Kevin Cash’s staff official, with Rodney Linares shifted from third base to bench coach, and Brady Williams and Tomas Francisco promoted from the minor leagues. Williams, who had been the Triple-A Durham manager, will take over...
Yardbarker
Report: Espada to Return as Astros Bench Coach for 2023 Season
During a press conference last week, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker noted the organization was trying to bring back bench coach Joe Espada for the 2023 season after his pursuit of a managerial position fell through for a third straight year. Espada is reportedly back on contract for the 2023...
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Astros Set To Re-Sign Rafael Montero
Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds. The Houston Astros put the tumult of the past couple of days behind them as they started protecting their players from free agency. On Saturday, ESPN reported...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
Former Rangers GM Jon Daniels Lands in Tampa Bay
The Texas Rangers moved on from Jon Daniels in mid-August after he served 20 years with the organization. Former Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels is now a senior advisor to the Tampa Bay Rays, a move announced on Friday. Daniels, who spent 17 years in charge of...
Yardbarker
Mets in trade talks with Rays for pitching support
Late last night, it was reported by Jon Morosi of MLB Network that the New York Mets are one of a few teams to be in contact with the Tampa Bay Rays. Their talks are reportedly around the available pitching that the Rays have. The other three teams listed by...
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Dane Dunning
Dane Dunning had an up-and-down performance in his second season as a Texas Rangers starting pitcher. InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. P Dane Dunning. Statistics for 2022: Dunning went 4-8 with a 4.46 ERA in...
Report: Astros, First Base Coach López Reach Agreement on Return
The Houston Astros are reportedly bringing back first base coach Omar López for the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Lions trio headline Pro Football Focus’ midseason All-Rookie Team
While the 32nd-ranked Detroit Lions defense has been the metaphorical punching bag of the NFL this season, the team appears to have found a trio of solid building blocks for the future. Pro Football Focus recently named its midseason All-Rookie Team with three Lions players — defensive end Aidan Hutchinson,...
