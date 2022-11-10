First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday due to temperature drop 03:00

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Time to bust out the winter jackets!

Due to the drastic temperature drops on Friday, the CBS 11 Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day.

Temperatures are expected to be 30 degrees cooler on Friday than they are on Thursday. Expect rain and a few storms overnight Thursday, followed by a cold and cloudy Friday with scattered showers.

The high on Friday will reach 55 degrees by 7 a.m. As the day goes on, temperatures will drop, getting to 44 degrees by 7 p.m.

A round of heavy rain is possible south of I-20, but rain chances will taper off into the evening on Friday.

The next round of rain is possible Monday morning. Temperature low's will dip into the 30s the next seven days.