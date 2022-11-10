ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Get those winter coats out – a First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday

By CBS DFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJ4rz_0j6X9DNN00

First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday due to temperature drop 03:00

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Time to bust out the winter jackets!

Due to the drastic temperature drops on Friday, the CBS 11 Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day.

Temperatures are expected to be 30 degrees cooler on Friday than they are on Thursday. Expect rain and a few storms overnight Thursday, followed by a cold and cloudy Friday with scattered showers.

The high on Friday will reach 55 degrees by 7 a.m. As the day goes on, temperatures will drop, getting to 44 degrees by 7 p.m.

A round of heavy rain is possible south of I-20, but rain chances will taper off into the evening on Friday.

The next round of rain is possible Monday morning. Temperature low's will dip into the 30s the next seven days.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Bundle up! Another freeze warning for parts of North Texas tonight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Saturday. Here's what we're tracking in the forecast:Another Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of North Texas from midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Sunday.Temperatures will drop into the mid/upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning. Bundle up!Sunshine is expected through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s today and Sunday.A cold front brings a cold rain to North Texas on Monday. Highs are in the mid 40s.After a cold start this morning, we have yet another Freeze Warning for parts of North Texas.  The warning goes into effect at midnight...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Sweater weather! Season's strongest cold front slides through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We're tracking some huge changes in our forecast so get your warm clothes ready. The changes are coming with a cold front. Thursday, ahead of the front, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.  As the front slides through the area late tonight, we'll have a chance of rain and isolated storms overnight into Friday morning. The threat for severe weather is low at this time.On Friday, as the front slides through North Texas, our temperatures will fall through the day. High temperatures will happen during the morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s. ...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day: Parts of North Texas could see freezing temps tonight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A freeze warning has been issued for western counties from 3 a.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday.Those counties include Denton, Wise, Cooke, Parker and areas further west.Counties further east near the Louisiana border are facing a freeze watch during that time. Dallas, Collin and Tarrant counties are in the clear and don't face any warnings or watches, but it will be chilly. Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 20s and 30s but winds will be blowing – making the temperatures feel more like the 20s and teens in some locations. Saturday afternoon will clear up and sunshine will start to peek out. The high on Saturday will be 51 degrees. 
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Nicole weakens to tropical storm over east-central Florida

MIAMI (AP) - Shortly after Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, it was downgraded to a tropical storm but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain.The rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations in areas that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. The sprawling storm is forecast to head into Georgia and the Carolinas...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS DFW

Doctors urge prevention as trifecta of flu, RSV, & COVID-19 fills ERs

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It might be tempting to blame the sudden change in weather for your sniffles and sneezes, but local doctors say they were fighting a trifecta of viruses before the cold front arrived: COVID-19, flu and RSV."I think it's important for people to realize that things are really bad out there right now," says Jeffrey Kahn, MD, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Dallas' Children's Health. And the professor of pediatrics at UT Southwestern is not talking about the weather.  "Lines are long at emergency rooms... unfortunately, I think we are in for many more weeks of it."Dominick Ford just...
DALLAS, TX
county17.com

Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
GILLETTE, WY
FMX 94.5

Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?

Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Predictions of record-breaking turnout in midterm election in Texas fall flat

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some predictions of record-breaking turnout in the midterm election in Texas fell flat.Governor Greg Abbott's campaign at one point said there could be ten million people statewide who would cast their ballots this year, but the actual numbers were much lower.The Texas Secretary of State reports 8,076,672 ballots were cast, which is 46% turnout.This is not a final number.That's a drop of just under 295,000 votes from the 2018 midterm when there were 8,371,655 Texans who cast ballots, a turnout of 53 percent.Here in North Texas, Dallas County saw its voter turnout drop from four years ago.Records show...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas home insurance prices could soon become the highest in the country

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A group of research analysts say Texas is on pace to become the nation's leader on a list that could prove painful for homeowners.The price of home insurance is going up fast, and experts say it could have some serious effects."The average cost to ensure a home in Texas has gone up 6% in the last year, making the state the second-most expensive for home insurance in the entire nation," says Nick VinZant.VinZant is a senior research analyst with Quote Wizard. A study they conducted shows Texas is only behind Oklahoma when it comes to home insurance...
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row

On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?

Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

See How North Texas Counties Voted for Texas Governor

Curious how the vote went for governor in the various North Texas counties?. See the vote totals broken down by county embedded in the boxes below. Source: Associated Press. (Note: This data may be slightly different than results from NBC News' Decision Desk used elsewhere on this site) Amy O'Kruk/NBC.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31 was one of Texas’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives. He was arrested in 2021 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, but bonded out. He was then wanted by another agency for two more counts of sexual assault against a child.
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

Democrats retain control of Senate with Nevada victory

Democrats will continue to control the Senate following the 2022 midterm elections, after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday was projected by CBS News to win a tight reelection race against Republican Adam Laxalt.In a speech Sunday, Cortez Masto said when "national pundits said I couldn't win, I knew Nevada would prove them wrong."Cortez Masto highlighted her support for first responders and labor unions, as well as her Latino heritage — her grandfather immigrated to Nevada from Mexico. And she said Nevada voters "rejected the far-right." "We rejected their conspiracies, their attacks on our workers, and their efforts to restrict...
NEVADA STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
161K+
Followers
24K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy