Christmas at the Gaylord Sweepstakes

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As we honor veterans across North Texas, it's important to remember the veterans in our area who are experiencing homelessness. One group in North Texas is doing what they can to make life a little easier for homeless veterans. Bars of soap, lotion, and toothbrushes, small things we take for granted but to a homeless veteran can make all the difference."It started when we noticed that there were a lot of homeless veterans living under bridges and green areas that were undersupplied," said Brian Wilburn, the director of the Veterans Resource and Outreach Center in Rowlett.So the team...

ROWLETT, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO