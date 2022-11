The band Surfin’ USA will play an array of Beach Boys hits as part of a Veteran Days fundraiser concert tonight at the Missouri Theater. Submitted Photo

Wouldn’t it be nice to see a Beach Boys tribute band in St. Joseph for a good cause?

Imagine Eleven organizers think so. They will host the band Surfin’ USA: A Tribute to The Beach Boys at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. A benefit for The Crossing Outreach, which helps build relationships and feed people in the area, the concert will be held at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.