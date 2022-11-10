Read full article on original website
When it comes to things Kate Middleton is an expert in, we can safely say that graceful public appearances and philanthropic efforts top the list. But the (newly appointed) Princess of Wales is also known for her collection of good coats and perfect outfit formulas (typically consisting of a monochromatic moment), which she called on again during her most recent appearance — this time adding an autumnal twist.
Kate Middleton paid tribute to her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, while honoring fallen soldiers from World War I during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance over the weekend. On Saturday, the Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William attended a memorial concert, during which she wore an all-black suit that consisted of a tea-length skirt and a coordinating jacket with silk lapels and a belted midsection. She wore three red poppy pins on her blazer, another tribute to those lost in battle.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z treated fans to a rare family snap from this year’s Halloween celebrations in which they were decked out in costumes from the Disney Channel animated show “The Proud Family.”. “Family every single day and night,” the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker captioned the pic featuring herself,...
Time and time again, Dakota Johnson has proved that she's boyfriend Chris Martin's number one fan, but her latest show of support is arguably the sweetest one yet. This week, Johnson attended Martin's Cold Play concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the typically-reserved actress let loose, dancing in the crowd like no one was watching — when in reality, everyone was. In a video shared to a fan's Twitter account (see: here), Dakota was spotted jumping up and down, putting her hands in the air, and whipping her hair from side to side while one of the band's hit songs played in the background.
