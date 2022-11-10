Time and time again, Dakota Johnson has proved that she's boyfriend Chris Martin's number one fan, but her latest show of support is arguably the sweetest one yet. This week, Johnson attended Martin's Cold Play concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the typically-reserved actress let loose, dancing in the crowd like no one was watching — when in reality, everyone was. In a video shared to a fan's Twitter account (see: here), Dakota was spotted jumping up and down, putting her hands in the air, and whipping her hair from side to side while one of the band's hit songs played in the background.

2 DAYS AGO