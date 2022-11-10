ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
maritime-executive.com

African Industrial Company Launches a Pan-African Shipping Company

As the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement gains steam, African manufacturing is expected to grow while also creating new opportunities in commodities and industrial operations. As many African countries transition to develop indigenous industrial and agricultural production, it is also giving rise to a new demand for dedicated shipping companies to provide a full range of maritime and logistics services for the mining and industrial sectors.
Black Enterprise

Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform

Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
PYMNTS

B2B Platform actyv.ai Partners With Mswipe to Improve Payments in India

B2B supply chain management platform actyv.ai has teamed with digital payments technology provider Mswipe to improve payment solutions for merchants in the home country of India. “Through this partnership, Mswipe will leverage actyv.ai’s technology stack, allowing the merchants to make informed decisions regarding their distributors and vendors,” actyv.ai said on...
PYMNTS

Egyptian B2B eCommerce Platform SPEED Acquired by X-ERA

The UAE-based logistics tech company X-ERA has completed its takeover of the Egyptian business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform SPEED, Martechvibe reported Thursday (Nov. 10). The Emirati logistics firm will now retool the SPEED platform to create a better user experience for its customers, mostly small and medium-sized grocery retailers. X-ERA is...
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Couldn’t Land Software Job Generates Millions With Payment Parking App

This Black entrepreneur feels it is more effective to ask himself which investors he wants to make money with rather than begging them for money. Jim Gibbs, a co-founder of Meter Feeder, a parking payment app that enables vehicles to pay for parking via an integration between the vehicle and a city’s metering system, has built a long career in software engineering after dropping out of Carnegie Mellon from a lack of finances.
PYMNTS

Stash Adds Venture Investor Liza Landsman as Independent Board Member

As it enters its next stage of growth, investing and banking app Stash has added eCommerce expert and venture investor Liza Landsman as an independent board member. Landsman serves as a general partner at global venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA). Before that, she was president of Jet.com and held top positions at Citigroup, BlackRock and E*Trade, Stash said Monday (Nov. 14) in a press release.
techaiapp.com

Citi backs Indian SaaS startup Lentra as it plans to expand internationally • TechCrunch

Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Susquehanna International Group (SIG) led the round with strategic participation also from Citi Ventures, a subsidiary of the New York-based investment banking giant Citigroup. This is Citi Ventures’ first investment in a fintech out of India, and this round overall underscores how far the...
cryptoglobe.com

SBF’s Alameda Research Under Scrutiny For Promising a 15% Return With ‘No Risk’

Alameda Research, a quantitative crypto trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), has reportedly come under legal scrutiny for comments made in 2018 that promised investors “no risk” returns. According to a report by The Block, the trading firm, which helped create liquidity for SBF’s now bankrupt FTX...
getnews.info

Marti Angel Bringing the Power to Mujer-Preneurs/ Female Entrepreneurs

Marti Angel known as the “Latina Biz Coach” is a Latina podcaster, international best-selling author, public speaker, and micro biz coach. Marti is on a mission to leave a legacy of Latina Leaders behind her. Bilingual, Latina and BIPOC entrepreneurs across the globe are fighting the good fight,...
PYMNTS

JPMorgan to Open New Office and Payments Innovation Lab in Greece

J.P. Morgan plans to open both a new local head office and a new Payments Innovation Lab within that office in Athens, Greece. The new office will support the growth of the company’s businesses in the country and will be the new location for its current Athens-based employees in J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank and Asset & Wealth Management businesses, J.P. Morgan said Friday (Nov. 11) in a press release.
PYMNTS

ECB Chair: Regulating Crypto Asset Platforms an ‘Interesting Challenge’

With crypto exchange FTX under multiple investigations in the wake of its bankruptcy filing on Friday (Nov. 11), regulators around the world are reevaluating the way they look at digital asset regulation. European Central Bank (ECB) supervisory board chair Andrea Enria warned that regulating crypto asset providers will be no...
TechCrunch

Sight Tech Global 2022 agenda announced

At this year’s event we have sessions with the creators of several new devices to assist with vision, and we’ll talk about the technology architecture decisions that went into balancing capability with cost and tapping existing platforms. We’ll also take our first look at accessibility in VR, which...
crowdfundinsider.com

Global Fintech Adyen Enters Payments Partnership with Instacart

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of “choice” for large businesses, announced that Instacart, the grocery technology company in North America, “has selected the company as an additional payments processing partner.”. As part of the new partnership, Instacart will “leverage Adyen functionality, including PINless debit...
PYMNTS

Binance CEO Vows to Start Crypto Rescue Fund

With his industry still reeling from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the CEO of Binance is pledging to set up a crypto recovery fund. Writing on Twitter Monday (Nov. 14), Changpeng Zhao said the purpose of the fund is “to help projects who are otherwise strong but in a liquidity crisis.”
PYMNTS

Restaurants Seek Single Platform to Manage Digital Experience

Think back to 2020 and 2021, when restaurant delivery was suddenly the pantry, kitchen and server to millions of Americans locked down at home. Operators fast-tracked solutions like the decision to open a digital front door that enabled diners to order online in brand-new ways. However, that heroic effort on...
fintechnexus.com

Mexican fintech Yaydoo acquires B2B payments platform Oyster Financial

Yaydoo, a Mexican fintech focused on B2B payments, recently announced the acquisition of the payments platform Oyster Financial. This acquisition consolidates Yaydoo’s position as the largest provider of payment solutions in the Latin American B2B market. The acquisition comes as a catalyst for the potential of both companies’ solutions,...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy