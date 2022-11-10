Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
African Industrial Company Launches a Pan-African Shipping Company
As the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement gains steam, African manufacturing is expected to grow while also creating new opportunities in commodities and industrial operations. As many African countries transition to develop indigenous industrial and agricultural production, it is also giving rise to a new demand for dedicated shipping companies to provide a full range of maritime and logistics services for the mining and industrial sectors.
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
protocol.com
Meta, Twitter, and Stripe engineers wanted: Laid-off tech workers have a job opportunity in climate tech
Laid-off tech workers: There’s a potentially lucrative opportunity waiting for you in climate tech, if you want it. That’s the message the burgeoning industry is sending to many of those affected by the massive layoffs at major tech companies like Meta, Twitter, and Stripe in recent weeks. Former...
B2B Platform actyv.ai Partners With Mswipe to Improve Payments in India
B2B supply chain management platform actyv.ai has teamed with digital payments technology provider Mswipe to improve payment solutions for merchants in the home country of India. “Through this partnership, Mswipe will leverage actyv.ai’s technology stack, allowing the merchants to make informed decisions regarding their distributors and vendors,” actyv.ai said on...
Egyptian B2B eCommerce Platform SPEED Acquired by X-ERA
The UAE-based logistics tech company X-ERA has completed its takeover of the Egyptian business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform SPEED, Martechvibe reported Thursday (Nov. 10). The Emirati logistics firm will now retool the SPEED platform to create a better user experience for its customers, mostly small and medium-sized grocery retailers. X-ERA is...
Black Entrepreneur Who Couldn’t Land Software Job Generates Millions With Payment Parking App
This Black entrepreneur feels it is more effective to ask himself which investors he wants to make money with rather than begging them for money. Jim Gibbs, a co-founder of Meter Feeder, a parking payment app that enables vehicles to pay for parking via an integration between the vehicle and a city’s metering system, has built a long career in software engineering after dropping out of Carnegie Mellon from a lack of finances.
Silicon Valley chip startup Cerebras unveils AI supercomputer
OAKLAND, Calif. Nov 14(Reuters) - Silicon Valley startup Cerebras Systems, known in the industry for its dinner plate-sized chip made for artificial intelligence work, on Monday unveiled its AI supercomputer called Andromeda, which is now available for commercial and academic research.
Stash Adds Venture Investor Liza Landsman as Independent Board Member
As it enters its next stage of growth, investing and banking app Stash has added eCommerce expert and venture investor Liza Landsman as an independent board member. Landsman serves as a general partner at global venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA). Before that, she was president of Jet.com and held top positions at Citigroup, BlackRock and E*Trade, Stash said Monday (Nov. 14) in a press release.
techaiapp.com
Citi backs Indian SaaS startup Lentra as it plans to expand internationally • TechCrunch
Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Susquehanna International Group (SIG) led the round with strategic participation also from Citi Ventures, a subsidiary of the New York-based investment banking giant Citigroup. This is Citi Ventures’ first investment in a fintech out of India, and this round overall underscores how far the...
cryptoglobe.com
SBF’s Alameda Research Under Scrutiny For Promising a 15% Return With ‘No Risk’
Alameda Research, a quantitative crypto trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), has reportedly come under legal scrutiny for comments made in 2018 that promised investors “no risk” returns. According to a report by The Block, the trading firm, which helped create liquidity for SBF’s now bankrupt FTX...
getnews.info
Marti Angel Bringing the Power to Mujer-Preneurs/ Female Entrepreneurs
Marti Angel known as the “Latina Biz Coach” is a Latina podcaster, international best-selling author, public speaker, and micro biz coach. Marti is on a mission to leave a legacy of Latina Leaders behind her. Bilingual, Latina and BIPOC entrepreneurs across the globe are fighting the good fight,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Report Reveals that Consumers Remain Biggest Focus, with Firms Increasingly Investing in AI
Fintech Connect 2022, Europe’s Fintech event for the entire ecosystem, recently released its 2022 Industry Benchmark Report, Fintech in Flux: Thriving in the Age of Uncertainty, showing that customers “remain the biggest focus, with 86 per cent of respondents investing in AI to stay competitive.”. As the fintech...
JPMorgan to Open New Office and Payments Innovation Lab in Greece
J.P. Morgan plans to open both a new local head office and a new Payments Innovation Lab within that office in Athens, Greece. The new office will support the growth of the company’s businesses in the country and will be the new location for its current Athens-based employees in J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank and Asset & Wealth Management businesses, J.P. Morgan said Friday (Nov. 11) in a press release.
ECB Chair: Regulating Crypto Asset Platforms an ‘Interesting Challenge’
With crypto exchange FTX under multiple investigations in the wake of its bankruptcy filing on Friday (Nov. 11), regulators around the world are reevaluating the way they look at digital asset regulation. European Central Bank (ECB) supervisory board chair Andrea Enria warned that regulating crypto asset providers will be no...
Digiday
Media Buying Briefing: IPG steps up its decarbonization efforts as GroupM, Dentsu evolve their programs
Anyone looking to build a home or office needs to follow agreed-upon building codes. They’re free to use any construction company they want but have to follow the same rules of construction. That’s the perfect analogy for what needs to come to fruition in the brand marketing ecosystem as...
TechCrunch
Sight Tech Global 2022 agenda announced
At this year’s event we have sessions with the creators of several new devices to assist with vision, and we’ll talk about the technology architecture decisions that went into balancing capability with cost and tapping existing platforms. We’ll also take our first look at accessibility in VR, which...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Fintech Adyen Enters Payments Partnership with Instacart
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of “choice” for large businesses, announced that Instacart, the grocery technology company in North America, “has selected the company as an additional payments processing partner.”. As part of the new partnership, Instacart will “leverage Adyen functionality, including PINless debit...
Binance CEO Vows to Start Crypto Rescue Fund
With his industry still reeling from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the CEO of Binance is pledging to set up a crypto recovery fund. Writing on Twitter Monday (Nov. 14), Changpeng Zhao said the purpose of the fund is “to help projects who are otherwise strong but in a liquidity crisis.”
Restaurants Seek Single Platform to Manage Digital Experience
Think back to 2020 and 2021, when restaurant delivery was suddenly the pantry, kitchen and server to millions of Americans locked down at home. Operators fast-tracked solutions like the decision to open a digital front door that enabled diners to order online in brand-new ways. However, that heroic effort on...
fintechnexus.com
Mexican fintech Yaydoo acquires B2B payments platform Oyster Financial
Yaydoo, a Mexican fintech focused on B2B payments, recently announced the acquisition of the payments platform Oyster Financial. This acquisition consolidates Yaydoo’s position as the largest provider of payment solutions in the Latin American B2B market. The acquisition comes as a catalyst for the potential of both companies’ solutions,...
