BlockFi Halts Withdrawals in FTX Fallout

In the first major collateral casualty of the collapse of FTX, BlockFi announced via a tweet in the early hours of Friday (Nov. 11) morning that it is pausing client withdrawals and limiting platform activity. Writing that “we are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda,” the...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
pymnts.com

Bitcoin Futures Investment Firm Valkyrie Cuts 30% of Staff

Digital asset investment firm Valkyrie Investments has reportedly cut about one-third of its 23-person staff over the last few weeks, joining many other companies in the sector that have done the same. The two-year-old company said its operations have continued without disruption and that it will soon be launching a...
CoinTelegraph

Cathie Wood’s ARK adds $12.1M in Coinbase shares amid turbulent markets

Amid the FTX and crypto market chaos, Cathie Wood-led Ark Investments has increased its Coinbase stock holdings with a purchase of 237,675 Coinbase shares worth about $12.1 million on Nov. 9. Of the 237,675 Coinbase shares, Ark Investment Management added 207,527 shares to its ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF) (ARKK),...
TheStreet

Coinbase Confirms Crypto Woes and Uncertainties

It's not good to be a crypto investor or a cryptocurrency exchange in 2022. The digital asset industry is going through one of its worst times since the emergence of bitcoin in January 2009. The market has fallen sharply $2 trillion compared to its November all-time high of $3 trillion,...
