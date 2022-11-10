ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Ruby’s wallet, JFK’s rocking chair will go up for sale in vast 1963 auction

Buy Now The contents of Jack Ruby’s wallet, seized by police after he killed Lee Harvey Oswald in 1963, will be among the items sold at auction by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions on Dec. 1. Heritage Auctions

Nov. 22 marks the 59th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Elm Street in Dallas. Fascination with the 35th president and his death has never completely faded, nor has interest in the objects connected to the president and what happened in Dallas.

As a result, Dallas-based Heritage Auctions expects a typically huge response to more than 20 JFK-related items being auctioned on Dec. 1.

