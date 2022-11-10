Read full article on original website
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
eastidahonews.com
Why Idaho’s 17th governor was the first to serve nonconsecutive terms
IDAHO FALLS – Idaho’s Republican sweep of statewide and federal offices in Tuesday’s general election adds to the state’s long history of conservative politics. Governor Brad Little ended up with 60% of the vote, for a total of 318,479 votes. The results for Lt. Governor, Attorney General and State Superintendent showed a similar breakdown with Republican candidates coming out on top.
Top 5 Best Getaway Cities in Idaho for Celebrating Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is right around the corner — are you staying at home or getting away for a few days?. It’s actually very common for people to travel during the holidays, whether that means hitting up their favorite ski resorts, traveling with their family to new places, or just traveling to other family member’s homes.
Little says lawmakers will address property taxes for needy seniors
BOISE — After housing costs and rising property taxes were a top concern raised by seniors during an AARP call-in with the governor last week, Gov. Brad Little told the many seniors on the line that more will be done to fix the “circuit breaker” property tax break for low-income seniors this year. HB 389 two years ago booted many recipients off the program, which partially offsets property taxes for needy seniors and disabled Idahoans; this year, legislation partially repaired that by restoring some, but...
Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race
In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
Idaho Lottery's Million Dollar Raffle Sold out in Record Time
BOISE - All 250,000 tickets in the Idaho Lottery’s traditional holiday game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle have been sold and the game has officially ended, said lottery officials on Monday morning. The 250,000th ticket was sold Saturday afternoon. Due in part to increased player activity during the $2.0 billion...
2022 General Election: what the results mean for Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Legislature will see many changes after this year's election, both in the primary and general, as some lawmakers ran for higher offices and others retired from politics. In this edition of Viewpoint, Journalists Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Public Television's Idaho Reports, and KTVB's Chief...
kidnewsradio.com
Additional $1,000 reward being offered in southeast Idaho mule deer case
ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – An anonymous donor has stepped up to add $1,000 to the existing Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) reward for an unsolved wildlife case in southeast Idaho. Last month, a dead mule deer buck was discovered in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek...
Idaho has More of This Resource Than all Other Lower 48 States
Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
Idahoans Prepare For Television’s Hottest Show Yellowstone
Everyone across the country is preparing for the return of televisions number one show Yellowstone. The show is all about a western families drive to keep their land from the Californians who want to take it. It reminds us of what we deal with in Idaho everyday. Who doesn't love...
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track
Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
kmvt
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho
OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) —The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth election cycle in a row by winning elections in Morrow County, where the town of Boardman is located, and Wheeler County. The movement aims to convince state legislatures to move the Oregon/Idaho border to make conservative counties of Oregon into counties of Idaho, which is a red state.As of this morning, the state website shows Greater Idaho measures passing in Morrow County with 60% of the vote, and in Wheeler County with 58% of the vote. May election results in all three counties that voted on the issue improved by four percentage points after election night due to the slow counting in Oregon elections and the tendency of proponents to vote on election day, according to greateridaho.org, the movement’s website.
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
eastidahonews.com
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
Idaho State Board of Education devastated by U of I student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education held a special Board meeting in response to the murder of four University of Idaho students. Board President Kurt Liebich began with the following statement on the students’ deaths. “The news out of Moscow is absolutely devastating. On behalf of the Idaho State Board of Education and the Board of Regents...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Murdock: Idaho movement is unlikely
UMATILLA COUNTY – Morrow County voters have asked their commissioners to explore the Greater Idaho Movement. Such a question has not been placed on the ballot in Umatilla County and Commissioner George Murdock says he supports the sentiment but doesn’t think it will happen because the state of Oregon is embedded in the county.
boisestatepublicradio.org
A look at the Idaho's grocery tax and how people feel about it
So here’s a question, how much did you spend on groceries this week? Idaho's six percent tax on groceries is back in the news, thanks to some comments on election night and a new survey by the Idaho Statesman. The Statesman asked Idahoans how they feel about the grocery...
Are Natural Disasters the Fate for Idahoans, or are we all Safe?
Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
Are Scary Toilet Sounds A Thing Across Idaho?
What if the world really is goin' down the toilet? Don't ask me. Ask my toilet, Porter. After eight years of living together, our relationship is worse than ever. And really, how can you build a relationship with someone who scares the crap out of you?. Despite the fact that...
