FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Porterville Recorder
Allen's turnover troubles beginning to sink Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — If his injured throwing elbow is fine, as Josh Allen insisted following his and the Bills' latest second-half meltdown, then it might be fair to suggest the issue with the quarterback’s recent rash of turnovers rests more between his ears. Allen’s competitiveness is...
Porterville Recorder
Broncos' oddity: NFL's best defense, worst offense
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Move over “Orange Crush.” Step aside “Steel Curtain.” Make way “Fearsome Foursome.” And Dallas, your “Doomsday” defense has been given fresh meaning with this year's Denver Broncos sporting their stingiest unit since 1971. Call it the “All...
Porterville Recorder
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson's return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule. Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston. Watson reached a...
Porterville Recorder
D-line becomes latest Chargers position plagued by injuries
Just when Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers thought things couldn’t get worse with injuries, along came the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night when the defensive line became the latest group to be decimated. Staley said Monday that Otito Ogbonnia and Christian Covington suffered...
Porterville Recorder
Last-place Rams still lacking solution to offensive problems
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nine games and exactly nine months after winning the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams found themselves in a new position in their home arena Sunday. Last place in the NFC West. The Rams' half-decade of success under coach Sean McVay has...
Porterville Recorder
Trade by Chiefs GM for Toney already paying big dividends
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Of all the things that Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid appreciates about Brett Veach, tops on the list might be this: The general manager is never content, constantly searching for ways to add depth and improve the roster. It's precisely that trait that...
Porterville Recorder
Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on...
Porterville Recorder
Colts hope emotional win helps inspire 2nd half charge
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday understood the low expectations. Nobody gave him, or his team, a chance. Saturday doesn't anticipate much changing this weekend with Philadelphia coming to Indy for his first home game as coach. But after leaving Las Vegas with a win, the...
Porterville Recorder
AL Rookie of the Year Ballots
A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the American League. Dave Ginsburg, The Associated PressBALRodriguezRutschmanWittJr. Rich Dubroff, BaltimoreBaseball.comBALRodriguezRutschmanKwan. David Laurila, FanGraphsBOSRodriguezRutschmanKwan. Rob Bradford, WEEI.comBOSRodriguezKwanRutschman. Scott Gregor, Daily HeraldCHIRodriguezRutschmanKwan. Scott Merkin, MLB.comCHIRodriguezKwanRutschman. Tom Withers, The Associated PressCLERodriguezKwanWittJr. Anthony Castrovince, MLB.comCLERodriguezRutschmanKwan. Jason Beck, MLB.comDETRodriguezRutschmanKwan.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Bossey scores his 75th hat trick
1879 — Princeton beats Harvard 1-0 in a college football game held in New Jersey. The Tigers unveil the concept of using blockers to help advance the ball. 1890 — Minnesota and Wisconsin square off for the first time in what has become the most-played series in college football history. The Gophers beat the Badgers 63-0 in Minneapolis.
