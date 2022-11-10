Read full article on original website
The University of Virginia grapples with the killing of 3 football players as details of alleged shooter emerge
A torrent of grief has enveloped the University of Virginia, where classes are canceled for a second day after three football players were shot dead on campus and new details emerge about the fellow student accused of killing them. A vigil Monday drew hundreds on the Charlottesville campus, with candles...
‘Yahtzee!! We’re full.’ Migrant flight recruiter worked in lockstep with top DeSantis official, text messages show
A top public safety official for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis worked in lockstep with Perla Huerta, the former Army counterintelligence agent who recruited migrants for a pair of September flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, new text messages obtained by CNN show. On September 12, for example, two...
First on CNN: Former White House aide Hutchinson will testify Wednesday before Atlanta-area grand jury
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson will testify Wednesday before an Atlanta-area special grand jury probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Hutchinson, a former top aide to then-White House chief of...
Trump is on the defense as he prepares for expected 2024 announcement
Should Donald Trump announce his third presidential bid on Tuesday, as is widely expected, he will begin the next phase of his political career under siege. Seven years ago, the New York businessman entered the political fray on defense, working vigorously to cast himself as a serious contender for the Republican presidential nomination to the incredulity of veteran political operatives and his primary opponents. This time, Trump takes the plunge as the party’s indisputable frontrunner, but once again, he finds himself in a defensive crouch.
Katie Hobbs will win Arizona governor’s race, CNN projects, defeating Trump favorite Kari Lake
Democrat Katie Hobbs will win Arizona’s governor’s race, CNN projects, defeating one of the most prominent defenders of former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. Calling the 2020 election rigged, Republican Kari Lake had repeatedly said she would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in...
Student suspect in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia, police say
Police have in custody a University of Virginia student and ex-UVA football player suspected of fatally shooting three current players and wounding two other people late Sunday at the school’s main campus in Charlottesville as a bus returned from a class field trip, school officials said. The suspect, Christopher...
A gifted football player who was always trying to make people around him happy died in the UVA shooting. These are the victims
Devin Chandler was a gifted football player who was always smiling and trying to make sure those around him were happy, his former football coach Adam Sykes said in a statement. Chandler was one of three football players from the University of Virginia who were killed in a shooting late...
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, according to a statement from the hospital where he is getting treatment. Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, told CNN that Leno was in stable condition, being treated for “burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend.”
