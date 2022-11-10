ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KTVZ

Trump is on the defense as he prepares for expected 2024 announcement

Should Donald Trump announce his third presidential bid on Tuesday, as is widely expected, he will begin the next phase of his political career under siege. Seven years ago, the New York businessman entered the political fray on defense, working vigorously to cast himself as a serious contender for the Republican presidential nomination to the incredulity of veteran political operatives and his primary opponents. This time, Trump takes the plunge as the party’s indisputable frontrunner, but once again, he finds himself in a defensive crouch.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries

Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, according to a statement from the hospital where he is getting treatment. Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, told CNN that Leno was in stable condition, being treated for “burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

