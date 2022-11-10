ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Two injured in early morning crash in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 70th and O Streets. According to LPD, the crash happened around 2:16 a.m. Saturday when a white Ford Escape hit the rear of a gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue had...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Outlet overload blamed for house fire that left $175,000 in damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An overloaded outlet and space heater are pointed to as the reason for a Sunday house fire that left $175,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire and Rescue said. Around 6:00 a.m., crews responded to a single-story house near A and 40th Streets on reports of a kitchen fire.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Veterans Parade highlights service women

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln High’s main parking lot had more traffic coming in than a regular Sunday morning would expect. Volunteers with the Lincoln Veterans Parade spent the cold morning preparing for this afternoon’s event. Parade commander Antonio Marino directed volunteers and parade partners throughout the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

P!nk slated to rock Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field next August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — P!nk is still a rock star and she’s showing off her rock moves in Omaha next August. P!nk is set to perform on August 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour. The three-time...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Two-vehicle crash closes part of south 9th St. Saturday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash closed south 9th street for a half-hour Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:07 p.m. when a black SUV attempted to turn left from B street, colliding with a grey sedan. The driver of the grey sedan was rescued from their vehicle...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Chicago travels to Lincoln for concert at Pinewood Bowl in May

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – If you leave me now, you may be going to Chicago’s concert at Pinewood Bowl Theater next May. The Grammy Award-winning band announced Monday that they will be coming to Lincoln on May 12, 2023. Tickets for the concert at Pinewood Bowl will go...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lizzo to perform at Omaha’s CHI Health Center next May

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln just took a DNA test, turns out Lizzo’s coming to Omaha. Lizzo announced locations for her second North American tour Monday, and she plans to stop by Omaha next May. CHI Health Center in Omaha will host “Lizzo: The Special 2our” on May...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Salvation Army kicks off holiday donation campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Salvation Army of Lincoln kicked off its 134th annual Tree of Lights campaign Friday evening. The event started off with the Salvation Army’s band as they played an array of holiday hits. The holiday campaign is a way for the Salvation Army to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Light snow potential on Monday

Compared to the single-digit readings that Lincoln Airport reported on Sunday morning, Sunday into the start of the week will have “warmer” temperatures in the upper 20s this time. Columbus and Wahoo also saw single-digit low temperatures to start the day, and this is the first time for us to see actual temperatures that low yet this season.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

No. 3 Michigan blows out Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Michigan played like it has all year on Saturday, putting up 412 yards to Nebraska’s 147, to defeat the Huskers 34-3. Nebraska had the ball first as snow fell in Ann Arbor, and the drive showed some promise. But a false start penalty on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
klkntv.com

New survey details college grads’ most regretted majors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Regrets, do you have a few?. Many people do, at least as it concerns what they chose as their major in college. 44% of people looking for a job right now say they regret their college major choice. That’s according to a new survey by...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska baseball to open 2023 season with series against San Diego

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska baseball will have its work cut out as it faces a defending national champ and an in-state rival during the 2023 season. Head coach Will Bolt announced the Huskers’ 2023 schedule on Monday. “We have a challenging schedule that will give our student-athletes...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Light snow accumulations southeast, but cold weather lingers

While we’ve seen flurries flying within Lincoln Monday afternoon, not much is to come from this round for us. However, some areas off to our north did see 1″ or more of snowfall where some of the snow bands from the morning stayed for a while. Heading into...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Noyes Art Gallery offers class to make your own holiday gift

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the holidays come. s a need to find a special present for all those special someones in your life. So as many in the Lincoln area begin to shop locally, they may turn to art galleries for that one-of-a-kind gift. On Saturday, visitors to...
LINCOLN, NE

