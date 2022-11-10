Read full article on original website
Omaha teen arrested after trying to punch Lincoln officer at concert, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha teen was arrested Saturday after trying to sneak backstage during Rod Wave’s concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln Police say. Despite being kicked out of the arena by security, 18-year-old Patrick Bengston continued to make multiple attempts to sneak inside and backstage.
Two injured in early morning crash in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 70th and O Streets. According to LPD, the crash happened around 2:16 a.m. Saturday when a white Ford Escape hit the rear of a gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue had...
Outlet overload blamed for house fire that left $175,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An overloaded outlet and space heater are pointed to as the reason for a Sunday house fire that left $175,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire and Rescue said. Around 6:00 a.m., crews responded to a single-story house near A and 40th Streets on reports of a kitchen fire.
Lincoln casino generates over $850,000 in tax revenue in first full month of operation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln casino raked in a large sum of money for the state in its first full month of operation. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its October tax revenue report on Monday. In October, Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino generated $854,077 in tax revenue, according...
Lincoln Veterans Parade highlights service women
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln High’s main parking lot had more traffic coming in than a regular Sunday morning would expect. Volunteers with the Lincoln Veterans Parade spent the cold morning preparing for this afternoon’s event. Parade commander Antonio Marino directed volunteers and parade partners throughout the...
Lincoln man holds coat drive for Native Americans at Pine Ridge Reservation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local organizations are pitching in to help host a coat drive for Native Americans living in the Pine Ridge Reservation. For the past few years, Bill Hawkins, who is also known as Farmer Bill, has organized a clothing drive to help the people of the reservation.
Veteran homelessness falling; Lincoln shelter says decline here is especially dramatic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The latest data shows an 11% decrease in veteran homelessness between 2020 and 2022, the largest drop in more than five years. Joe Brownell, a veteran and the director of UNL’s Military and Veteran Success Center, said tackling the issue is a community effort.
P!nk slated to rock Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field next August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — P!nk is still a rock star and she’s showing off her rock moves in Omaha next August. P!nk is set to perform on August 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour. The three-time...
Two-vehicle crash closes part of south 9th St. Saturday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash closed south 9th street for a half-hour Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:07 p.m. when a black SUV attempted to turn left from B street, colliding with a grey sedan. The driver of the grey sedan was rescued from their vehicle...
Brick Days inspires those of all ages to build with Legos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — On the front of each box of Legos, it says the product is for those ages four and up. That sentiment rang true as fans of all ages gathered at the Lancaster Event Center this weekend for Brick Days. Brick Days organizer Daniel Schmidt said...
Chicago travels to Lincoln for concert at Pinewood Bowl in May
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – If you leave me now, you may be going to Chicago’s concert at Pinewood Bowl Theater next May. The Grammy Award-winning band announced Monday that they will be coming to Lincoln on May 12, 2023. Tickets for the concert at Pinewood Bowl will go...
Lizzo to perform at Omaha’s CHI Health Center next May
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln just took a DNA test, turns out Lizzo’s coming to Omaha. Lizzo announced locations for her second North American tour Monday, and she plans to stop by Omaha next May. CHI Health Center in Omaha will host “Lizzo: The Special 2our” on May...
Nebraska Game and Parks to restore grass, wetland habitats with $4 million grant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission received a $4 million grant to restore grass and wetland habitats for at-risk species. The grant, provided by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will fund a four-year conservation project in the Sandhills and surrounding areas. Streams in the...
Lincoln Salvation Army kicks off holiday donation campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Salvation Army of Lincoln kicked off its 134th annual Tree of Lights campaign Friday evening. The event started off with the Salvation Army’s band as they played an array of holiday hits. The holiday campaign is a way for the Salvation Army to...
Light snow potential on Monday
Compared to the single-digit readings that Lincoln Airport reported on Sunday morning, Sunday into the start of the week will have “warmer” temperatures in the upper 20s this time. Columbus and Wahoo also saw single-digit low temperatures to start the day, and this is the first time for us to see actual temperatures that low yet this season.
No. 3 Michigan blows out Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Michigan played like it has all year on Saturday, putting up 412 yards to Nebraska’s 147, to defeat the Huskers 34-3. Nebraska had the ball first as snow fell in Ann Arbor, and the drive showed some promise. But a false start penalty on...
New survey details college grads’ most regretted majors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Regrets, do you have a few?. Many people do, at least as it concerns what they chose as their major in college. 44% of people looking for a job right now say they regret their college major choice. That’s according to a new survey by...
Nebraska baseball to open 2023 season with series against San Diego
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska baseball will have its work cut out as it faces a defending national champ and an in-state rival during the 2023 season. Head coach Will Bolt announced the Huskers’ 2023 schedule on Monday. “We have a challenging schedule that will give our student-athletes...
Light snow accumulations southeast, but cold weather lingers
While we’ve seen flurries flying within Lincoln Monday afternoon, not much is to come from this round for us. However, some areas off to our north did see 1″ or more of snowfall where some of the snow bands from the morning stayed for a while. Heading into...
Noyes Art Gallery offers class to make your own holiday gift
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the holidays come. s a need to find a special present for all those special someones in your life. So as many in the Lincoln area begin to shop locally, they may turn to art galleries for that one-of-a-kind gift. On Saturday, visitors to...
