Detroit − He sat out in the first game. And he stood up in the second game. Emoni Bates, the Ypsilanti basketball prodigy, came home to Eastern Michigan for moments like this, on the big stage and the big crowd. And in his first regular-season game as an EMU Eagle, Bates didn't disappoint, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds and two blocks as his new team came up just short against No. 22 Michigan, 88-83, before 14,204 on a late Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO