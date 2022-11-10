ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Michigan football's 'no-star' defense continues to sparkle

Ann Arbor — Michigan is heading into its 11th game of the season and while so much attention has been paid to the offense, especially, and rightfully so, the performance of running back Blake Corum and his push for Heisman Trophy consideration, and also inconsistency issues with the pass game, the defense has made plenty of noise.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Rutgers

Three takeaways from Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 27-21 win over Rutgers in Week 11. It’s hard to tout a defensive turnaround when you give up 460 yards to Rutgers, which is the predicament that Michigan State now finds itself in after nearly letting the Scarlet Knights crawl back in Saturday’s game behind 260 yards of second-half offense.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray wins Michigan's Miss Volleyball

Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor Skyline senior outside hitter Harper Murray was named Michigan's Miss Volleyball on Monday. Murray is considered the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, and signed last week to play next season at Nebraska. She led Skyline to a Division 1 state final appearance as a junior. Skyline was ousted this season in a regional semifinal by Okemos.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan women move up in Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll

The Michigan women's basketball team moved up two spots in this week's Associated Press Top 25, checking in at No. 23. The Wolverines (2-0) opened the season last week with a pair of dominating victories, rolling past Delaware State (83-30) and St. Francis (Pennsylvania) (91-36). South Carolina remained the unanimous...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Another day on the job: Michigan dispatches Nebraska to reach 10-0

Ann Arbor — A win is a win even if it felt sluggish and somewhat uninteresting viewing. Michigan, ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, has been described by the CFP chair as “workmanlike” and that seemed a tad negative at the time but essentially accurate.
LINCOLN, NE
Detroit News

Michigan State football lands commitment from Jayvant Brown, four-star linebacker

East Lansing — A couple of recent decommits might have signaled a halt in momentum in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class. However, on Sunday night, Mel Tucker and his staff proved that theory to be false, landing a pledge from four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown, who made the announcement after visiting campus over the weekend while taking in the Spartans’ victory over Rutgers.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State solved its kicking problem with a little tough love

East Lansing — How big were Ben Patton's two fourth-quarter field goals against Rutgers on Saturday?. "We won by six points, he had two field goals," quarterback Payton Thorne astutely pointed out. Patton, a local product who graduated from Rochester Adams and joined Michigan State as a grad transfer...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan's running game is rolling but Harbaugh isn't writing off passing game

Ann Arbor – The way Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sees it, the run game is working so well that he’s not going to throw the ball just to throw it. But the issue has been not connecting on deep passes, which is a fairly glaring issue this late in the season. Michigan defeated Nebraska 34-3 on Saturday and Blake Corum led the team with 162 yards rushing on 28 carries and had one touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State first-half observations: Defense, run game on track

East Lansing — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Michigan State football game against Rutgers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Holding it down on 'D'. Despite carrying some of the Big Ten's worst defensive metrics into today's game, Michigan...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

'He fits here': Comfortable back home, Emoni Bates puts on a show at LCA

Detroit − He sat out in the first game. And he stood up in the second game. Emoni Bates, the Ypsilanti basketball prodigy, came home to Eastern Michigan for moments like this, on the big stage and the big crowd. And in his first regular-season game as an EMU Eagle, Bates didn't disappoint, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds and two blocks as his new team came up just short against No. 22 Michigan, 88-83, before 14,204 on a late Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Recap: Michigan State outlasts Rutgers 27-21

Michigan State is .500 for the first time since September after beating Rutgers 27-21 in a cold slugfest in East Lansing. The special teams was the difference in the fourth quarter after blocking a field goal and making two field goals which proved to be the difference in the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit

Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire

Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy